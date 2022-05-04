TEXAS RESTAURANT SHOW SET FOR JULY IN DALLAS

LARGEST RESTAURANT INDUSTRY TRADE SHOW IN THE SOUTHWEST, PRODUCED BY TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION, WILL HOST THOUSANDS OF VISITORS AT KAY BAILEY HUTCHISON CONVENTION CENTER DALLAS

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) will present the 2022 Texas Restaurant Show, (formally TRA Marketplace), July 9-11, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (650 S Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202). Set to draw more than 5,000 people to the city, Texas Restaurant Show is estimated to bring more than $2 million in revenue to Dallas-area businesses.

Now in its 85th year, the Texas Restaurant Show—the largest restaurant industry trade show in the Southwest—dazzles visitors with stunning and interactive displays, state of the science products and equipment, cutting edge technology and the very latest news and trends from more than 400 exhibitors, and advice from dynamic industry leaders. This multi-faceted event also brings together Texas' restaurant industry and their patrons for a party with a purpose, the Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards, to benefit the programs and initiatives of the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA. The Texas Restaurant Show brings restaurateurs, owner/operators, chefs, and other key hospitality influencers together to connect, learn, and create the industry's future.

Registration for the 2022 Texas Restaurant Show is now open.

The Texas Restaurant Show schedule is stacked. Opportunities kick off Saturday, July 9 with pre-conference education. An ideal way to begin the event, this year's pre-conference education sessions include an "investment bootcamp" hosted by the TRA and VRA Partners that offers exclusive insights from leading industry experts to guide attendees through the process of franchising, becoming a franchisor, or growing one's brand through capital investment. Additionally, attendees may complete their ServSafe® Food Manager certification in English or Spanish. And finally, James Pogue, acclaimed expert in diversity and inclusion, will be presenting his renowned DIBS workshop.

On Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Texas Restaurant Show expo opens, giving attendees the opportunity to attend a variety of education programming on the Coca-Cola Main Stage, A Closer Look Tech & Innovation Stage, and the Texas Beef Council Culinary Demonstration Stage. Leading-edge trends in food, techniques, technology, beverages, and more will be showcased alongside the newest products and services designed to increase restaurant efficiency. Day two of the Texas Restaurant Show expo is Monday, July 11, offering another full day of exhibitors, education, and networking opportunities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The Texas Restaurant Show is a catalyst for our industry—creating a unique opportunity for our leaders to gather, collaborate, and reinvent the future of hospitality as we rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA. "The past two years have demonstrated the value of working together and learning from each other. We are proud to present the Texas Restaurant Show in Dallas this year, an event and a city which embody the spirit of collaboration and innovation that will carry us into the future."

The evening of July 10, participants may also enjoy the Texas Restaurant Foundation's Annual Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards at the legendary venue Gilley's Dallas. This year's Lone Star Bash will highlight signature dishes and cocktails from more than 30 esteemed chefs and 15 cutting-edge mixologists, each respectively competing for the title of People's Choice for Best Dish and Craft Cocktail. The competition will be followed by a live performance by Red Dirt rocker Stoney LaRue, with all proceeds benefiting the important work of the Texas Restaurant Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Additional details, VIP tickets, and concert-only tickets for the Lone Star Bash are available here.

Limited exhibit space at the Texas Restaurant Show is still available, including specialty areas like the culinary innovation stations and the international and GoTexan pavilions. Book a booth here.

ABOUT THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate and indispensable resource for the foodservice industry in Texas. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises approximately 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as the TRA enters its 85th anniversary year. For more information, please visit www.txrestaurant.org.

