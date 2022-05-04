THIS NEW SPARKLING WATER BEVERAGE BRAND WILL PAY FOR YOU TO GO TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE WITH ITS "GREAT RESHUFFLE RESET"

Soulboost is offering $5,000 to Sponsor Journeys to Any Desired Location at the Start of Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the pandemic, millions of Americans are quitting or transferring jobs to rethink what comes next during this "great reshuffle," with 44% of employees considering themselves job seekers looking for better opportunities with flexible work arrangements and other benefits.* At the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, Soulboost from PepsiCo, a sparkling water beverage, made with your mood in mind, wants to offer those looking for positive vibes outside of the office a fully-sponsored journey of self-rediscovery. A Great Reshuffle Reset .

PepsiCo's Soulboost (PRNewswire)

For those craving to press the reset button on life, the "Great Reshuffle Reset" from Soulboost will sponsor five people's journeys to their happy place to ease their minds and find solitude. Those selected will receive $5,000 to use however they deem fit for their personal journey by sharing why they're hoping to reconnect to the activities and places they love the most and need the financial support that will help transport and enlighten them.

Paying homage to childhood dreams of "what I want to be when I grow up" and providing the space to explore new paths, this opportunity celebrates the core values of the Soulboost brand: finding our ideal frequency in life and feeling empowered to feel your best self each day through energy and mood management.

"We know just about everyone's mental health has taken a hit after the last two years. Now, with so many people looking for new opportunities both at work and beyond, we want to encourage those looking for new horizons during this 'Great Reshuffle' by helping to facilitate that personal discovery." – Jenny Danzi, Sr Director of Soulboost. "We want everyone to feel empowered to feel their best self every day, and we think this chance for a reset is the best way to start that journey."

Made with a splash of real juice and either Panax Ginseng to lift your spirits or L-Theanine to ease your day, Soulboost is a sparkling water beverage that offers ingredients to help you nudge your mood in the right direction. Available in Lift Black Cherry Citrus and Lift Blueberry Pomegranate – formulated with 200mg Panax Ginseng to help support mental stamina – and Ease Strawberry Rose and Ease Blackberry Passionfruit – formulated with 200mg L-Theanine to help support relaxation.

To enter for the Great Reshuffle Reset, visit soulboostreset.com to share why you need an overall reset during this transitional phase. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes open May 3, 2022 and ends May 20, 2022. Find out more at getsoulboost.com. Available online HERE.

*according to Willis Towers Watson's 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey

ABOUT SOULBOOST

A sparkling water beverage from PepsiCo, Soulboost is designed with your best self in mind, delivering positive wellness to help support your mood and mind. Made with a splash of real juice and either Panax Ginseng to lift your spirits or L'Theanine to ease your day, Soulboost will help you find your perfect frequency and help nudge your mood in the right direction. We know energy and mood are deeply personal, which is why we try to meet you where you're at with beverages that take you from good to great, whether you need a lift or to relax, striving to help you feel empowered to be your very best self every day. Soulboost is available in Lift – for when you need a little mental pick-me-up – and Ease – for when your roll could use some slowing. www.getsoulboost.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

soulboost@abmc-us.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soulboost