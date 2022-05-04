TTEC Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter 2022
Revenue was $588.7 Million
Operating Income was $48.3 Million or 8.2 Percent of Revenue
Non-GAAP $67.2 Million or 11.4 Percent of Revenue
Net Income was $33.4 Million ($51.0 Million Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $85.5 Million or 14.5 Percent of Revenue
Fully Diluted EPS was $0.71 ($1.08 Non-GAAP)
Signs Bookings of $195 Million
Reiterates Outlook for Full Year 2022
DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022.
"To serve our growing pipeline and ignite our next phase of growth, we are adding significant leadership strength to our senior executive team, including today's announcement of a new chief executive officer for our Engage segment, Shelly Swanback. With proven experience launching and building Accenture Digital into a $20 billion plus digital transformation leader, Swanback is a dynamic executive with over 30 years of experience in digital transformation, strategic consulting, technology, services, analytics and M&A," added Tuchman. "For almost forty years, we have been partnering with renowned brands to acquire, retain, and grow profitable customer relationships by delivering effortless, engaging experiences that build trust and brand loyalty. Today, we are as well-positioned as ever to continue to deliver these positive outcomes to our clients, their customers, our employees, and shareholders."
FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
- First quarter 2022 GAAP revenue increased 9.2 percent to $588.7 million compared to $539.2 million in the prior year period.
- Foreign exchange had a $5.2 million negative impact on revenue in the first quarter 2022.
Income from Operations
- First quarter 2022 GAAP income from operations was $48.3 million, or 8.2 percent of revenue, compared to $73.4 million, or 13.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, cybersecurity incident related impact, and other items, was $67.2 million or 11.4 percent of revenue versus $79.9 million or 14.8 percent for the prior year period.
- Foreign exchange had a $3.1 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA
- First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $85.5 million, or 14.5 percent of revenue, compared to $95.9 million, or 17.8 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
Earnings Per Share
- First quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.71 compared to $1.06 for the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.08 compared to $1.26 in the prior year period.
Bookings
- During the first quarter 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $195 million in annualized contract value compared to $170 million in the prior year period. First quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.
STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS
- Cash flow from operations in the first quarter 2022 was $13.7 million compared to $69.8 million for the first quarter 2021.
- Capital expenditures in the first quarter 2022 were $16.7 million compared to $11.6 million for the first quarter 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $156.8 million and debt of $807.9 million, resulting in a net debt position of $651.1 million. This compares to a net debt position of $204.4 million for the same period 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the acquisition of Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC in April 2021 and capital distributions.
- As of March 31, 2022, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $525 million compared to $855 million for the same period 2021.
- TTEC paid a $0.50 per share, or $23.5 million, semi-annual dividend on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. This dividend represents a 16.3 percent increase over the April 2021 dividend and 6.4 percent over the October 2021 dividend.
SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY
TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions
- First quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital increased 78.6 percent to $113.6 million from $63.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $6.3 million or 5.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $4.2 million or 6.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.0 million, or 12.3 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $6.7 million or 10.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services
- First quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage decreased 0.1 percent to $475.1 million from $475.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $42.0 million or 8.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $69.2 million or 14.6 percent of revenue for the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $53.2 million, or 11.2 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $73.1 million or 15.4 percent of revenue in the prior year period.
- Foreign exchange had a $4.9 million negative impact on revenue and $2.9 million positive impact on income from operations.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
TTEC Full Year 2022 Outlook
Second Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Revenue
$598M — $606M
$2,575M — $2,605M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$74M — $78M
$372M — $388M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
12.4% — 12.9%
14.5% — 14.9%
Non-GAAP operating income
$57M — $60M
$303M — $319M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
9.5% — 9.9%
11.8% — 12.3%
Interest expense, net
($6M) — ($7M)
($20M) — ($21M)
Effective tax rate
21% — 23%
21% — 23%
Diluted share count
47.4M — 47.8M
47.4M — 47.8M
Non-GAAP earnings per a share
$0.81 — $0.87
$4.70 — $4.97
Engage Full Year 2022 outlook
Second Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Revenue
$486M — $490M
$2,093M — $2,113M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$58M — $60M
$297M — $307M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
11.9% — 12.2%
14.2% — 14.5%
Non-GAAP operating income
$44M — $46M
$240M — $250M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
9.1% — 9.4%
11.5% — 11.8%
Digital Full Year 2022 outlook
Second Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Revenue
$112M — $116M
$482M — $492M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$16M — $18M
$75M — $81M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
14.1% — 15.3%
15.6% — 16.5%
Non-GAAP operating income
$13M — $15M
$63M — $69M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
11.4% — 12.8%
13.1% — 14.0%
- Revenue: 46 percent first half, 54 percent second half
- Non-GAAP Operating Income: 40 percent first half, 60 percent second half
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: 43 percent first half, 57 percent second half
- Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: 40 percent first half, 60 percent second half
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
- GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
- Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.
ABOUT TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, the risks related to our business operations and strategy, including the risks related to our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; risks inherent in the reliability of our information technology systems; risks related to our information technology infrastructure's cybersecurity in general, and criminal activity such as ransomware, other malware and data exfiltration or destruction in particular, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; our dependence on third parties for our cloud solutions; risks inherent in our transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal and regulatory impact on our operations, including rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws, regulatory changes impacting our healthcare businesses, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely and cost effectively; and the cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic and regulatory realities on our business and our clients' business; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.
Investor Relations Contact
Paul Miller
paul.miller@ttec.com
+1.303.397.8641
Communications Contact
Tim Blair
tim.blair@ttec.com
+1.303.397.9267
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$588,726
$539,219
Operating Expenses:
Cost of services
447,215
388,660
Selling, general and administrative
64,839
52,757
Depreciation and amortization
26,630
20,459
Restructuring charges, net
620
402
Impairment losses
1,112
3,517
Total operating expenses
540,416
465,795
Income From Operations
48,310
73,424
Other income (expense), net
(2,306)
(2,421)
Income Before Income Taxes
46,004
71,003
Provision for income taxes
(8,034)
(15,979)
Net Income
37,970
55,024
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(4,566)
(4,606)
Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
$ 33,404
$ 50,418
Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
Basic
$ 0.71
$ 1.08
Diluted
$ 0.71
$ 1.06
Income From Operations Margin
8.2%
13.6%
Net Income Margin
6.4%
10.2%
Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin
5.7%
9.4%
Effective Tax Rate
17.5%
22.5%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
47,005
46,743
Diluted
47,381
47,355
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue:
TTEC Digital
$113,583
$ 63,587
TTEC Engage
475,143
475,632
Total
$588,726
$539,219
Income From Operations:
TTEC Digital
$ 6,347
$ 4,202
TTEC Engage
41,963
69,222
Total
$ 48,310
$ 73,424
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 156,828
$ 158,205
Accounts receivable, net
399,160
357,310
Other current assets
196,705
182,472
Total current assets
752,693
697,987
Property and equipment, net
168,717
168,404
Operating lease assets
96,995
90,180
Goodwill
739,531
739,481
Other intangibles assets, net
202,609
212,349
Other assets
91,140
88,403
Total assets
$2,051,685
$ 1,996,804
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 78,001
$ 70,415
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
166,095
156,324
Deferred revenue
92,852
95,608
Current operating lease liabilties
43,344
44,460
Other current liabilities
91,592
77,589
Total current liabilities
471,884
444,396
Long-term liabilities:
Line of credit
803,000
791,000
Non-current operating lease liabilities
70,140
64,419
Other long-term liabilities
98,169
102,648
Total long-term liabilities
971,309
958,067
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
56,666
56,316
Equity:
Common stock
470
470
Additional Paid in Capital
362,601
361,135
Treasury stock
(596,279)
(597,031)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(97,464)
(98,426)
Retained earnings
865,951
856,065
Noncontrolling interest
16,547
15,812
Total equity
551,826
538,025
Total liabilities and equity
$2,051,685
$ 1,996,804
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 37,970
$ 55,024
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :
Depreciation and amortization
26,630
20,459
Amortization of contract acquisition costs
350
176
Amortization of debt issuance costs
265
175
Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
-
877
Provision for credit losses
(185)
21
Loss on disposal of assets
360
46
Impairment losses
1,112
3,517
Deferred income taxes
(4,679)
(1,090)
Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards
(507)
(1,775)
Equity-based compensation expense
3,739
4,028
Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives
50
61
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(41,128)
27,053
Prepaids and other assets
(8,321)
(22,669)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
17,518
15,972
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
(19,488)
(32,088)
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,686
69,787
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
7
25
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(16,691)
(11,565)
Acquisitions
-
(267)
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,684)
(11,807)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit
12,000
(46,000)
Payments on other debt
(1,242)
(1,871)
Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions
(9,600)
-
Dividends paid to shareholders
-
-
Payments to noncontrolling interest
(3,485)
(2,385)
Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units
(1,521)
(3,927)
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,848)
(54,183)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,629)
(2,576)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,475)
1,221
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
180,682
159,015
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 172,207
$ 160,236
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$588,726
$539,219
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net Income
$ 37,970
$ 55,024
Interest income
(200)
(179)
Interest expense
3,766
1,802
Provision for income taxes
8,034
15,979
Depreciation and amortization
26,630
20,459
Asset impairment and restructuring charges
1,732
3,919
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
877
Grant income for pandemic relief
-
(6,032)
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
3,836
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
3,739
4,028
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 85,507
$ 95,877
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.5%
17.8%
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
Cash Flow From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 37,970
$ 55,024
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
26,630
20,459
Other
(50,914)
(5,696)
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,686
69,787
Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures
16,691
11,565
Free Cash Flow
$ (3,005)
$ 58,222
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:
Income from Operations
$ 48,310
$ 73,424
Restructuring charges, net
620
402
Impairment losses
1,112
3,517
Grant income for pandemic relief
-
(6,032)
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
3,836
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
3,739
4,028
Amortization of purchased intangibles
9,536
4,515
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$ 67,153
$ 79,854
Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin
11.4%
14.8%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:
Net Income
$ 37,970
$ 55,024
Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges
1,732
3,919
Add: Equity-based compensation expenses
3,739
4,028
Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles
9,536
4,515
Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
3,836
-
Less: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
877
Less: Grant income for pandemic relief
-
(6,032)
Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above
(5,854)
(2,605)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 50,959
$ 59,726
Diluted shares outstanding
47,381
47,355
Non-GAAP EPS
$1.08
$1.26
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations by Segment :
TTEC Engage
TTEC Digital
Q1 22
Q1 21
Q1 22
Q1 21
Income from Operations
$ 41,963
$ 69,222
$ 6,347
$4,202
Restructuring charges, net
620
393
-
9
Impairment losses
1,112
3,517
-
-
Grant income for pandemic relief
-
(6,032)
-
-
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
3,836
-
-
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
2,429
2,741
1,310
1,287
Amortization of purchased intangibles
3,215
3,309
6,321
1,206
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$ 53,175
$ 73,150
$13,978
$6,704
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :
TTEC Engage
TTEC Digital
Q1 22
Q1 21
Q1 22
Q1 21
Earnings before Income Taxes
$ 39,684
$ 66,762
$ 6,320
$4,241
Interest income / expense, net
3,597
1,662
(31)
(39)
Depreciation and amortization
17,218
16,572
9,412
3,887
Asset impairment and restructuring charges
1,732
3,910
-
9
Grant income for pandemic relief
-
(6,032)
-
-
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
877
-
-
Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery
3,836
-
-
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
2,429
2,741
1,310
1,287
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 68,496
$ 86,492
$17,011
$9,385
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.