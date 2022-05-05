Andersen Corporation Earns Eighth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year Sustained Excellence Award

BAYPORT, Minn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy with the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award.

Andersen has been an ENERGY STAR partner since the Windows program began in 1998 and was the first window manufacturer awarded the ENERGY STAR National Window Partner of the Year in 1999. This is Andersen's eighth Sustained Excellence Award and the 13th time the company has been recognized by the ENERGY STAR® program.

Andersen has a longstanding legacy developing and supporting products that help reduce energy use and in turn help consumers save on energy costs. From helping to pioneer high performance dual pane glass technology, introducing SmartSun™ glass coating and the launch of Renewal by Andersen's enhanced triple pane technology, Andersen has championed breakthrough innovations with lasting impacts.

Most recently, in early 2022, Andersen announced a strategic investment in Ubiquitous Energy, the world leader in transparent photovoltaic technology that converts light into electricity using semiconductor materials while maintaining visible transparency. Ubiquitous Energy's UE Power™ technology is the only patented and transparent photovoltaic glass coating that harnesses solar power to generate electricity, while remaining almost indistinguishable from traditional windows.

"Andersen is committed to improving energy efficiency in the home through not only our own innovations, but also through our support of externally developed disruptive technology solutions that have the potential to elevate the industry in profound ways," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president, research, development and innovation at Andersen. "Every day we build windows and doors that help lower energy bills and contribute to an overall healthy home and healthier environment. By investing in companies like Ubiquitous Energy, we hope to inspire more ideas and more innovative solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints and contribute to a healthier planet for generations to come."

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. Andersen is among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 11,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

