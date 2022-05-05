City Office REIT Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company," "City Office," "we" or "our") today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

City Office REIT Logo (PRNewsfoto/City Office REIT, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter Highlights

Rental and other revenues were $44.9 million . GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $22.7 million , or $0.51 per fully diluted share;

Core FFO was approximately $17.6 million , or $0.40 per fully diluted share;

AFFO was approximately $8.3 million , or $0.19 per fully diluted share;

Entered into an agreement to sell the Lake Vista Pointe property in Dallas, Texas for a gross sale price of $43.8 million ;

Same Store Cash NOI decreased 4.7% in the first quarter as compared to the same period in 2021;

In-place occupancy closed the quarter at 85.7%;

Executed approximately 221,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

Declared a first quarter dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, paid on April 22, 2022 ;

Declared a first quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on April 22, 2022 .

"During the first quarter, we continued to create value through active asset management and capital recycling transactions," commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We entered into an agreement to sell our Lake Vista Pointe property in Dallas for $43.8 million, which is expected to generate a gain on sale of approximately $22 million. With that expected gain, we have now generated approximately $570 million of gains across ten dispositions."

"As office usage continues to improve across our high-growth sunbelt cities, we remain focused on executing strategic leasing and capital investments to optimally position our portfolio. We continue to experience the strongest leasing activity at our best located and amenitized properties. By implementing a property enhancement program at other well-located buildings across our portfolio, we expect to drive leasing volume and cash flow growth. This strategy involves refreshing tenant amenities and creating a modern, move-in ready suite inventory that can be immediately occupied. These strategic investments are part of our focus on unlocking value across our portfolio."

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI, Adjusted Cash NOI and their equivalent per share measures, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of March 31, 2022 contained 6.2 million net rentable square feet and was 85.7% occupied. Occupancy was impacted by the acquisition of two newly constructed properties that are in lease-up phase and/or have signed leases that have not yet taken occupancy. Excluding the recently acquired Bloc 83 and Block 23 properties, portfolio occupancy was 87.8% as of March 31, 2022.

Net Operating Income was approximately $28.4 million and Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) was approximately $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net Operating Income benefited from $1.1 million of termination fee income recognized in the quarter.

Same Store Cash NOI decreased 4.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Investment and Disposition Activity

On March 7, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lake Vista Pointe property in Dallas, Texas. In 2020, the Company signed a ten-year lease renewal with the property's single tenant for the entire property, with a renewal rental rate 6% higher than the rate in place at the time of signing the renewal lease. As part of the lease renewal, the Company granted the tenant the option to purchase the property, which the tenant subsequently exercised. The gross sale price is $43.8 million, inclusive of certain transaction costs that the buyer is responsible for paying. The sale represents an expected gain on sale of approximately $22 million and translates to a 6.1% cash capitalization rate, including an adjustment for an unfunded tenant improvement allowance. The disposition is scheduled to close in June 2022.

Leasing Activity

The Company's total leasing activity during the first quarter of 2022 was approximately 221,000 square feet, which included 68,000 square feet of new leasing and 153,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 158,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter will commence subsequent to quarter end.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 7.3 years at a weighted average annual rent of $28.60 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $5.29 per square foot per year.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 6.9 years at a weighted average annual rent of $28.51 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $2.70 per square foot per year.

Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $667.0 million. Approximately $465.0 million, or 69.7%, of the Company's outstanding debt was fixed rate. When factoring in the $50 million term loan as fixed rate debt due to an interest swap, approximately 77.2% of the Company's debt was effectively fixed rate. City Office's total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.4%.

Dividends

On March 15, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of the Company's common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on April 22, 2022 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

On March 15, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company's 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on April 22, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Following City Office's performance for the first quarter of 2022, the Company is reiterating the components of full year 2022 guidance provided in the Company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings report.

The Company's guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This outlook reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions such as the pace of future acquisitions and dispositions, rental rates, occupancy levels, leasing activity, uncollectible rents, operating and general administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. The Company reminds investors that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and impossible to predict. See "Forward-looking Statements" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") – The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") states FFO should represent net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, gains or losses on the sale of property and impairments to real estate.

The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") – We compute AFFO by adding to Core FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-real estate depreciation and then subtracting cash paid for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and debt fair value amortization. Recurring capital expenditures exclude development / redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We exclude first generation leasing costs within the first two years of our initial public offering or acquisition, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned at acquisition. We have further excluded all costs associated with tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures which were funded by the entity contributing the properties at closing.

Along with FFO and Core FFO, we believe AFFO provides investors with appropriate supplemental information to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company. Other equity REITs may calculate AFFO differently, and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' AFFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) – We define NOI as rental and other revenues less property operating expenses. We define Adjusted Cash NOI as NOI less the effect of recurring straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent, and any amounts which are funded by the selling entities and NCI in properties.

We consider NOI and Adjusted Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they provide information useful in understanding the core operations and operating performance of our portfolio.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI") and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Same Store Cash NOI") – Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is calculated as the NOI attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented. The Company's definition of Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI excludes properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is an important measure of comparison because it allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositionings during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

City Office REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Real estate properties





Land $ 200,686

$ 204,801 Building and improvement 1,228,976

1,244,177 Tenant improvement 122,604

119,011 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 664

664

1,552,930

1,568,653 Accumulated depreciation (160,188)

(157,356)

1,392,742

1,411,297 Cash and cash equivalents 26,742

21,321 Restricted cash 20,903

20,945 Rents receivable, net 35,466

30,415 Deferred leasing costs, net 19,516

20,327 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 65,285

68,925 Sales-type lease receivable 42,599

— Other assets 28,930

28,283 Total Assets $ 1,632,183

$ 1,601,513 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Debt $ 662,462

$ 653,648 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 33,423

27,101 Deferred rent 11,164

11,600 Tenant rent deposits 6,458

6,165 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 10,463

10,872 Other liabilities 21,086

21,532 Total Liabilities 745,056

730,918 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





6.625% Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 5,600,000 shares authorized,

4,480,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 112,000

112,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 43,554,375 shares issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 435

435 Additional paid-in capital 483,033

482,061 Retained earnings 289,388

275,502 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,372

(382) Total Stockholders' Equity 886,228

869,616 Non-controlling interests in properties 899

979 Total Equity 887,127

870,595 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,632,183

$ 1,601,513











City Office REIT, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Rental and other revenues $ 44,852

$ 39,516 Operating expenses:





Property operating expenses 16,489

14,118 General and administrative 3,456

2,801 Depreciation and amortization 15,815

14,415 Total operating expenses 35,760

31,334 Operating income 9,092

8,182 Interest expense:





Contractual interest expense (5,747)

(6,243) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value (312)

(330)

(6,059)

(6,573) Net gain on sale of real estate property 21,658

47,400 Net income 24,691

49,009 Less:





Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in properties (171)

(192) Net income attributable to the Company 24,520

48,817 Preferred stock distributions (1,855)

(1,855) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,665

$ 46,962 Net income per common share:





Basic $ 0.52

$ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.51

$ 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 43,554

43,397 Diluted 44,406

44,043 Dividend distributions declared per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.15









City Office REIT, Inc Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Adjusted Cash NOI (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net income $ 24,691 Adjustments to net income:

General and administrative 3,456 Contractual interest expense 5,747 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 312 Depreciation and amortization 15,815 Net gain on sale of real estate property (21,658) Net Operating Income ("NOI") $ 28,363 Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (1,210) Net amortization of above and below market leases 62 Portfolio Adjusted Cash NOI $ 27,215 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (400) Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) $ 26,815





City Office REIT, Inc Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,665 (+) Depreciation and amortization 15,815 (-) Net gain on sale of real estate property (21,658)

16,822 Non-controlling interests in properties:

(+) Share of net income 171 (-) Share of FFO (319) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 16,674 (+) Stock based compensation 904 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 17,578 (-) Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (1,210) (+) Net amortization of above and below market leases 62 (+) Net amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 310 (-) Net recurring tenant improvements and incentives (3,759) (-) Net recurring leasing commissions (2,217) (-) Net recurring capital expenditures (2,513) AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 8,251 FFO per common share $ 0.38 Core FFO per common share $ 0.40 AFFO per common share $ 0.19 Dividends distributions declared per common share $ 0.20 FFO Payout Ratio 53% Core FFO Payout Ratio 51% AFFO Payout Ratio 108% Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,406

City Office REIT, Inc Reconciliation of Rental and Other Revenues to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Rental and other revenues $ 44,852

$ 39,516 Property operating expenses 16,489

14,118 Net operating income ("NOI") $ 28,363

$ 25,398 Less: NOI of properties not included in same store (7,280)

(4,082) Same store NOI $ 21,083

$ 21,316 Less:





Termination fee income (1,077)

(201) Straight-line rent/expense adjustment 276

64 Above and below market leases 15

133 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (400)

(425) Same store cash NOI $ 19,897

$ 20,887

