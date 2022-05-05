EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $501.5 million .



Net income of $88.9 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $91.4 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $1.07 and $1.06 , respectively.



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $165.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"The EchoStar team turned in a solid performance in the first quarter of this year, continuing a consistent track record of fiscal responsibility," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "As we take stock of our strengths and begin to chart a new course for growth, I could not ask for a more talented, technologically astute organization to capture the great opportunities presented by the rapid changes in our industry."

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue increased 3.9% or $19.0 million year over year primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $30.5 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers, partially offset by lower service revenues of $11.5 million primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.7% or $19.9 million year over year.



Net income increased $11.4 million year over year. The increase was primarily due to lower net interest expense of $20.2 million and favorable gains on foreign exchange of $10.5 million . These items were partially offset by higher income tax expense of $10.6 million , lower operating income of 8.4 million, and an unfavorable change in equity earnings in unconsolidated affiliates, net, of $3.1 million .



Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,406,000, declining 56,000 from December 31, 2021 . The decrease primarily reflects a balancing of capacity utilization with subscriber levels in areas of high bandwidth demand. In Latin America , subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions, more selective customer screening, and capacity allocation to community WiFi and enterprise opportunities.



For the three months ended March 31, 2022 , approximately 64% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 36% attributable to our enterprise customers.



Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2022 .



During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , we purchased 1,462,094 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.



The Jupiter 3 / EchoStar XXIV satellite is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months ended

March 31,



2022

2021









Revenue







Hughes

$ 494,106

$ 475,859 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,474

4,089 Corporate and Other

2,954

2,634 Total revenue

$ 501,534

$ 482,582









Adjusted EBITDA







Hughes

$ 184,287

$ 201,937 EchoStar Satellite Services

2,691

1,919 Corporate & Other:







Corporate overhead, operating and other

(21,191)

(21,468) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

102

3,353 Total Corporate & Other

(21,089)

(18,115) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 165,889

$ 185,741









Net income (loss)

$ 88,945

$ 77,572 Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 112,138

$ 179,235

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months ended

March 31,



2022

2021









Net income (loss)

$ 88,945

$ 77,572 Interest income, net

(6,422)

(5,949) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

14,973

34,667 Income tax provision (benefit), net

32,782

22,147 Depreciation and amortization

120,436

129,286 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,488

947 EBITDA

253,202

258,670 (Gains) losses on investments, net

(80,686)

(78,600) Impairment of long-lived assets

—

230 License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests

(233)

(210) Loss on Debt Repurchase

—

1,582 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net

(6,394)

4,069 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 165,889

$ 185,741

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 6271168.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 889,199

$ 535,894 Marketable investment securities

634,593

1,010,496 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

199,306

182,063 Other current assets, net

209,905

198,444 Total current assets

1,933,003

1,926,897 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,376,143

2,338,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets

150,980

149,198 Goodwill

535,394

511,086 Regulatory authorizations, net

470,329

469,766 Other intangible assets, net

17,792

13,984 Other investments, net

350,318

297,747 Other non-current assets, net

335,794

338,241 Total non-current assets

4,236,750

4,118,307 Total assets

$ 6,169,753

$ 6,045,204









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 109,390

$ 109,338 Contract liabilities

138,201

141,343 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

176,083

209,442 Total current liabilities

423,674

460,123 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,496,185

1,495,994 Deferred tax liabilities, net

430,808

403,684 Operating lease liabilities

136,723

134,897 Other non-current liabilities

124,450

136,426 Total non-current liabilities

2,188,166

2,171,001 Total liabilities

2,611,840

2,631,124









Commitments and contingencies





























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares

authorized, 58,441,449 shares issued and 37,646,656 shares

outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 58,059,622 shares issued and

38,726,923 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

58

58 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,343,056

3,345,878 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(173,280)

(212,102) Accumulated earnings (losses)

747,899

656,466 Treasury shares, at cost

(471,582)

(436,521) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,446,199

3,353,827 Non-controlling interests

111,714

60,253 Total stockholders' equity

3,557,913

3,414,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,169,753

$ 6,045,204

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2022

2021









Revenue:







Services and other revenue

$ 418,811

$ 430,337 Equipment revenue

82,723

52,245 Total revenue

501,534

482,582 Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

141,129

132,789 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

69,114

45,151 Selling, general and administrative expenses

118,170

114,119 Research and development expenses

7,617

7,545 Depreciation and amortization

120,436

129,286 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

230 Total costs and expenses

456,466

429,120 Operating income (loss)

45,068

53,462 Other income (expense):







Interest income, net

6,422

5,949 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(14,973)

(34,667) Gains (losses) on investments, net

80,686

78,600 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

(1,714)

1,374 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

6,394

(4,069) Other, net

(156)

(930) Total other income (expense), net

76,659

46,257 Income (loss) before income taxes

121,727

99,719 Income tax benefit (provision), net

(32,782)

(22,147) Net income (loss)

88,945

77,572 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,488

947 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock

$ 91,433

$ 78,519









Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:







Basic

$ 1.07

$ 0.84 Diluted

$ 1.06

$ 0.84

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2022

2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 88,945

$ 77,572 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided

by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

120,436

129,286 Impairment of long-lived assets

—

230 Losses (gains) on investments, net

(80,686)

(78,600) Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

1,714

(1,374) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

(6,394)

4,069 Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

25,538

18,370 Stock-based compensation

1,860

2,011 Amortization of debt issuance costs

191

1,118 Other, net

(2,528)

11,551 Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(8,480)

(6,090) Other current assets, net

(3,340)

(1,736) Trade accounts payable

7,046

(18,375) Contract liabilities

(3,142)

7,938 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(27,033)

(27,447) Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(9,774)

(1,636) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

104,353

116,887









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(88,578)

(389,071) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

492,812

1,361,632 Expenditures for property and equipment

(112,138)

(179,235) Expenditures for externally marketed software

(5,093)

(7,846) India JV formation

(7,892)

— Purchase of other investments

—

(50,000) Sales of other investments

—

1,500 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

279,111

736,980









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes

—

(62,588) Payment of finance lease obligations

(85)

(329) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,444)

(1,104) Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock

Purchase Plan

2,367

2,486 Treasury share repurchase

(33,307)

(107,862) Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

—

5,400 Other, net

—

(292) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(32,469)

(164,289)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

3,480

(1,808) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

354,475

687,770 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of

period

536,874

896,812 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 891,349

$ 1,584,582

