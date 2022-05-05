EY Names OncoHealth CEO Rick Dean As an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Southeast Award Finalist

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Rick Dean, CEO of OncoHealth has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Southeast Award finalist.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges based on their entrepreneurial spirit; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.

OncoHealth helps health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data. Through its digital health solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and oncology supportive telehealth, OncoHealth enables its clients to better understand trends, ensure evidence-based care, support patients, and manage costs across all cancer types. Today, the company works with 16 health plans, 9,200 providers, and five life science partners.

Under Mr. Dean's leadership, OncoHealth has seen tremendous growth, including expanding its customer base by over 600%, increasing revenue 45% year over year, recruiting key leaders across the company, and expanding its product portfolio with three new oncology-specific solutions. In March 2022, the company unveiled the industry's first patient-centric digital platform for people and their families facing cancer. Iris™ by OncoHealth combines human-centered design, data, empathy, and specially trained, U.S.-based oncology experts to deliver personalized, evidence-based oncology care 24x7 via a smartphone.

"It's an honor to be recognized for this award and to be among such a distinguished group of visionaries. I believe digital health technology has the potential to immediately and effectively improve access and create better outcomes for everyone involved with a cancer diagnosis," said Rick Dean, CEO, OncoHealth. "Historically, a person's experience living with cancer and their level of care has been dictated by their geographic location, ability to pay, and support network. While there isn't yet a cure for cancer, we believe the experience matters, and we're on a mission to improve the quality of life for every person that cancer touches."

Regional EY award winners will be announced on June 15, 2022.

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than seven million people in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and telehealth across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us.

