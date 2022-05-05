Guidehouse Insights Finds AI and Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Will Enable Safer Aging

Passive monitoring, an important addition to the smart home, is replacing traditional forms of personal emergency response systems

BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines how traditional forms of personal emergency response systems are being replaced by passive monitoring. In addition, the report looks at how this type of monitoring is applicable to both health and security and is an important addition to the smart home.

While the smart home is focused primarily on security, automation, and energy reduction uses, healthcare, and especially elder care, is expected to become an important use case as the number of older adults increases in developed markets, such as the US. Sensors in a smart home generate a lot of data, which several companies, mostly startups, are using to train AI to identify when a resident is in danger of falling. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, AI and predictive analytics in elder care and healthcare will enable safer aging in place.

"Technologies can be used in private homes or assisted living facilities, and in the future are expected to be able to work in tandem with home robotics," says Francesco Radicati, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "They help ease reliance on professional caregivers and improve residents' quality of life."

However, the report recommends that passive monitoring technology also address privacy concerns. In addition, home robotics manufacturers should integrate passive monitoring in their technologies and utilities and insurers should partner with startups to provide passive monitoring through energy usage, according to the report.

The report, AI and Predictive Analytics in Elder Care and Healthcare Will Enable Safer Aging in Place, examines how passive monitoring is replacing traditional forms of personal emergency response systems, is applicable for both health and security in the smart home, and is an important addition to the smart home. This report also provides recommendations for industry stakeholders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

