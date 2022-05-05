KEY FAMILY WEALTH RECOGNIZED FOR 'BEST FAMILY OFFICE SOLUTION' AT THE 2022 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, was named "Best Family Office Solution" at the 2022 Family Wealth Report (FWR) awards. The FWR awards showcase high-performing providers in global private banking, wealth management and advisor communities.

Key Family Wealth was selected for Best Family Office Solution from a shortlist of outstanding multi-family office providers. The firm's Business Advisory Services unit was awarded for its differentiated family office solution, which has helped scores of business owners successfully transition their privately held businesses over the past several years.

This distinction recognizes Key Family Wealth's deep industry expertise and its ability to deliver impactful tax advantaged solutions to the largest and most complex families across the country.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Family Wealth Report. Winning this award is a testament to the unparalleled care and service we provide to our families across many generations," said Gary Poth, head of Key Family Wealth. "Our team of professionals has decades of experience working with entrepreneurial clients to protect, grow and steward wealth across generations, while supporting the family's vision, mission and set of values."

Family Wealth Report is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry. The FWR awards pool of judges consists of around forty experts coming from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers each of whom has in-depth wealth management knowledge and experience.

About Key Family Wealth

Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing more than $18 billion in AUM at March 31, 2022. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.2 billion at March 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Key Private Bank/Key Family Wealth (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KeyBank