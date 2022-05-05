Klappa, Lauber highlight a year of progress

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At WEC Energy Group's (NYSE: WEC) virtual annual meeting of stockholders today, Executive Chairman Gale Klappa and President and CEO Scott Lauber highlighted how the company is building a bridge to the future with aggressive environmental goals and a focus on affordable, reliable and clean energy. They also emphasized how the company's focus on efficiency and financial discipline — along with favorable weather and a solid economic recovery in the region — resulted in record net income and earnings per share.

2021 company highlights:

Named one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek Magazine.

Developed the largest five-year capital plan in company history — including nearly 2,400 megawatts of new renewable capacity to serve customers of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service.

Announced industry leading environmental goals with an operating plan to achieve them.

60 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from electric generation by the end of 2025.

80 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from electric generation by the end of 2030.

Net methane neutral in natural gas distribution operations by the end of 2030.

Announced a plan to exit from coal for power generation by the end of 2035, with minimal use by the end of 2030.

Strengthened the diversity of company leadership — 36 percent of senior vice president and above positions filled by women or minorities compared to 29 percent at year-end 2020.

Achieved $270 million in spending with diverse suppliers.

Returned $855 million to WEC Energy Group stockholders through dividends.

Increased dividends in January 2022 by 7.4% to an annual rate of $2.91 per share. This marks the 19th consecutive year of higher dividends.

Stockholder actions

During the meeting, stockholders elected the following directors to terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting: Curt S. Culver, Danny L. Cunningham, William M. Farrow III, Cristina A. Garcia-Thomas, Maria C. Green, Gale E. Klappa, Thomas K. Lane, Scott J. Lauber, Ulice Payne, Jr., Mary Ellen Stanek and Glen E. Tellock.

As recommended by the board of directors, stockholders also voted to:

Ratify Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditors for 2022.

Approve the compensation of WEC Energy Group's named executive officers (say-on-pay).

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has 38,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and $39 billion of assets.

Forward-looking statements

