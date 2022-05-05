KOCH INDUSTRIES EARNS 2022 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Koch wins highest EPA recognition for second consecutive year, enters Sustained Excellence category

WICHITA, Kan., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Industries, Inc. ("Koch") today announced that it has earned the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for 2022. This is the second consecutive year Koch has earned this award, moving the company into ENERGY STAR's Sustained Excellence category. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies; it is the highest honor bestowed by the EPA.

Koch companies work to use fewer resources while creating life-sustaining essentials and everyday products that help people improve their lives. Since joining the ENERGY STAR program in 2015, Koch has maintained a high level of performance, improving energy efficiency in its businesses. As a result of Koch's efforts to achieve best-in-class energy management program and practices, Koch received six plant certifications as first-quartile energy-efficient in the pulp and paper, refining, and fertilizer industries.

"Koch's recognition as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 2022, our second consecutive year earning this award, underscores our employees' commitment to stewardship in action," said Sheryl Corrigan, director of environmental, health and safety at Koch Industries. "We are humbled to enter ENERGY STAR's Sustained Excellence category, and we're excited to continue growing our energy capability in partnership with EPA. It's very much in line with the innovative work our Koch companies are doing in promoting and improving energy efficiency through new investments, technologies, processes, and collaboration."

The ENERGY STAR award comes as Koch companies work toward even greater energy management and efficiency practices. While its businesses have grown, Koch has experienced a 58% reduction in production-related waste since 2012—a total of 571 million pounds—according to EPA's Toxics Release Inventory Report. Of the waste produced and reported to EPA at Koch facilities in 2020, 91% was recycled, recovered for energy, or treated—a total of 372 million pounds.

As one of the largest United States manufacturers and ENERGY STAR partners, Koch facilities have successfully reduced energy consumption and associated emissions – not only compared to domestic competitors measured by ENERGY STAR but also compared to facilities that less efficiently manufacture imported products. In addition to its ENERGY STAR partnership, Koch has grown and advanced its supply chain business to be one of the most efficient in the U.S., repeatedly earning recognition from the EPA's SmartWay program.

Since 2011, Koch has invested billions in energy efficiency projects across its more than 300 U.S.-based facilities and has implemented more than 1,500 energy efficiency projects and initiatives. One example is Koch company Georgia-Pacific's Brewton, Alabama, paper mill, which recently made nearly $500 million in capital investments to improve operations and energy efficiency. The Brewton mill then participated in an ENERGY STAR "Challenge for Industry," quickly achieving its goals in only one year before earning plant certification as the first ever integrated paper mill. Brewton is just one example of the investments and innovations happening across the Koch enterprise, which include significant investments in electric battery and energy storage technology, and in renewable energy, such as the acquisition of solar energy leader DEPCOM Power.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in industrial manufacturing, agriculture, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, electronics, enterprise software, data analytics, medical products, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, global commodities trading, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested nearly $150 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 70 countries, Koch companies employ more than 120,000 people worldwide, with about half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.KOCHind.com.

