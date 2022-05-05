NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC'S "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" WORLD PREMIERE ARRIVES IN BOSTON JULY 8

Tickets on Sale Now for New Immersive Experience Celebrating Centennial of King Tut's Discovery and the Wonders of Egypt

BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic's Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience will soon bring the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt to Boston, opening July 8 at SoWa Power Station for a limited run.

Rendering for National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, debuting this summer. (PRNewswire)

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society, the anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king's world like never before.

In National Geographic's Beyond King Tut, meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut's burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality. Relive one of the greatest discoveries of all time – the king's tomb with all his treasures waiting inside, reclaimed from the desert sand after 3,000 years. With nine galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world. Tickets become available today at www.beyondkingtut.com.

National Geographic's Beyond King Tut is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences, including the creative team behind the King Tut artifact exhibitions that attracted millions of visitors around the world.

"It was such an honor to tour King Tut's treasures around the world, but those objects have returned to Egypt forever. Beyond King Tut brings together some of that same team along with the all-stars of immersive art to present one of the world's most fascinating stories in a whole new way, with no boundaries! Guests will get to experience the splendor of Egypt all around them and voyage with us to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife," said Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach.

Paquin Entertainment Group's exhibition portfolio includes the acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions that have attracted more than 3 million visitors around the world. Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio will bring to life the wonders of ancient and modern Egypt from National Geographic Society's photo and video archives, presenting a journey through Egypt in a way no one else can tell it.

TICKETS & HOTEL PACKAGES

Tickets are timed and dated, and advance purchase is strongly encouraged with sellouts expected. Prices start at $32.50 for adults and $22.50 for children ages 5-15 (plus ticketing fees). Package rates for families, seniors (on Tuesdays), military and groups are available, as well as VIP Tickets, which include a flex ticket for anytime entry, merchandise and entry to the award-winning "Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb" VR companion experience voiced by lauded English actor Hugh Bonneville.

Hotel packages are available at 10+ Boston-area hotels: https://beyondkingtuthotels.com/

About Immersive Experiences

With a mission to create pioneering and unforgettable experiences for audiences through the power of immersive storytelling, Immersive Experiences is harnessing the expertise of cultural events industry veterans to lead the evolution of immersive cultural content including Beyond King Tut in 2022.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Nashville and San Diego. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com .

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience (PRNewswire)

