ScienceMedia's Protocol Compliance Management Solution Solves Leading Site Challenge in Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Trial™, ScienceMedia's protocol compliance management solution, addresses site-based clinical trial challenges regarding staff turnover, training, and data quality.

A recent trial with over 400 hospital sites reported site personnel accessing SMi Trial over 100,000 times per month.

ScienceMedia's Chief Executive Officer Mark Surles states, "The biggest concern at sites today is staff turnover. With rapid turnover and understaffed sites, protocol compliance management becomes crucial to efficiently managing clinical trials. Staff need to be onboarded, they need to be trained efficiently, they need to remain compliant with the protocol, and they need a central platform to reference daily as they see patients. We've built SMi Trial to accomplish exactly this."

Chief Strategy Office, David Turner states, "What might initially be perceived as a simple two arm study, can quickly turn into many dozens of documents and hundreds of regulatory records that each site staff, including newly hired staff, is required to consume. There are protocols for each arm, an investigator brochure, plus documents for pharmacies, labs, imaging, randomization, and data capture. These can be in multiple languages, with reoccurring amendments." To aid with turnover, SMi Trial provides a central resource for all staff from start to finish and includes compliance records. A recent trial using SMi Trial in over 400 hospital sites, reported site personnel accessing information 100,000 times per month. Due to the many document and protocol versions, just under 30,000 completion records were recorded.

SMi Trial's proven protocol compliance management approach supports sites in multiple countries. Not only does SMi Trial actively train sites at start-up, but it serves sites throughout the life of a clinical trial, ensuring that each site is compliant with the protocol through amendments, while addressing staff turnover and quickly onboarding new staff.

SMi Trial has proven repeatedly that protocol compliance management is not only a vital solution for site compliance, but also for improving data quality while reducing query time.

Turner continues, "Protocol compliance management is extremely important for site-based and decentralized trials. Keeping all constituents in line with the protocol is paramount to ensuring a successful clinical trial, bringing it in on time or even sooner than expected. Through our protocol compliance management and risk-based study training, we have seen over and over again that it decreases site start-up times, addresses staff turnover concerns, and significantly improves the quality of data."

