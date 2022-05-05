Soak in Cleansing Conversations With Lush Cosmetics' NEW Podcast - 'The Sound Bath'

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, campaigning beauty brand Lush Cosmetics launched its first-ever podcast in North America called the "Sound Bath: Conversations that Cleanse". Hosted by blues poet and storyteller Aja Monet, she will engage in conversations with society's changemakers that disrupt and dismantle existing ideas of self-care and unpack today's biggest topics in mental, physical, social, and environmental wellbeing. The Sound Bath podcast reinforces the brand's focus and commitment to wellness, followed by their recent global decision to leave popular social media channels due to their negative mental health impacts.

"Lush is non-prescriptive in our approach to beauty, and we understand that self-care and wellness mean something different to everyone," said Julia Hamfelt, Managing Editor for Lush Cosmetics North America. "We believe and champion leveraging technology to impact positive social change and saw an opportunity to create a healthy space for people to engage in diverse, meaningful dialogue about wellness with people they look up to."

Listeners are encouraged to tune into the conversations in a relaxing space —to soak up the sounds in a bath—where they can immerse themselves and maybe even shift their mindset. On The Sound Bath, host and surrealist blues poet Aja Monet deep dives into ideas that transform and reveal us. The intimate discussions with some of her favorite authors, artists, activists and experts are thought-provoking, honest, and healing. Each episode concludes with a bespoke sound meditation inspired by the guest, composed and performed by The Dojo Upstate.

"I hope that this podcast can be a prompt to activate your inner life, around you, in your environment, in your community, and in your society day to day." said Aja Monet. "Conversations can spark and shift entire movements. They can lead us intentionally into ourselves as we take a step towards one another."

With Lush's global decision to turn its back on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat in November 2021, the podcast's first episode What's Your Algorithm? with Safiya Noble, a professor from the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and author of the book Algorithms of Oppression, will explore how we can reckon with technology and reclaim our mental wellbeing in online spaces.

Some of the other voices featured on Season One of The Sound Bath include New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds; and award-winning New York Times best-selling author journalist and professor Naomi Klein.

The Sound Bath launches Thursday, May 5, 2022, and is released bi-weekly. To find out more, check out https://www.lushusa.com/podcast.html and wherever you get your podcasts. APPLE/SPOTIFY/GOOGLE.

About Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics:

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics are purveyors of good, clean fun. They offer luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. 2022 marks Lush's 27th anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced.

Lush campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental justice because it's the right thing to do. With over 900 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change.

Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, and about 85 percent are vegan, 40 percent preservative-free and 35 percent unpackaged. Lush supports Fair Trade, Community Trade and charitable initiatives, and follows the simple policy: have the least possible impact on the environment while still producing beautiful and effective products.

About Aja Monet:

Aja Monet is a surrealist blues poet, storyteller, and organizer born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She won the legendary Nuyorican Poets Cafe Grand Slam poetry award title in 2007 and Aja Monet follows in the long legacy and tradition of poets participating and assembling in social movements. Her first full collection of poems is titled, My Mother Was a Freedom Fighter on Haymarket Books.

Her poems explore gender, race, migration, and spirituality. In 2018, she was nominated for a NAACP Literary Award for Poetry and in 2019 was awarded the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Award for Poetry for her cultural organizing work in South Florida. Aja Monet cofounded a political home for artists and organizers called, Smoke Signals Studio.

She facilitates "Voices: Poetry for the People," a workshop and collective in collaboration with Community Justice Project and Dream Defenders. She is currently working on her next full collection of poems entitled, Florida Water. Aja Monet also serves as the new Artistic Creative Director for V-Day, a global movement to end violence against all women and girls.

About JAR Audio:

JAR Audio produces original podcasts for brands that make meaningful connections with audiences. Based in Vancouver, we are one of the largest, fastest-growing and most topically diverse podcast production agencies in the world. Learn more at JARAudio.com

