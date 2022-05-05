SPX FLOW's Power Team Brand Expands Hydraulic Cylinder Range

The new RGL Series provides safe and efficient lifting across various industrial applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the Industrial, and Nutrition & Health markets, has expanded its portfolio of construction cylinders to include a series of locking collar cylinders. The new RGL Series is engineered for applications requiring mechanical cribbing or supporting loads for extended periods and is ideal for construction, mining and heavy equipment maintenance.

SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With enhanced safety and durability, the RGL series offers customers looking for mechanical lifting equipment along with the trust and reliability of the SPX FLOW Power Team brand.

"We pride ourselves on being a global leader in hydraulic pumps and tools and this new cylinder platform is designed to offer a safe, reliable and efficient lifting solution," said Derek Dreier, the global product manager of SPX FLOW's Hydraulic Technologies . "With multiple patented features, the design of the RGL Series targets the specific needs of our industrial customers."

Available in tonnages from 55-600T (50-504 Tonne) and stroke lengths of 2-12" (50-300mm), the RGL series will be assembled at SPX FLOW's facility in Rockford, Ill. It includes features such as:

A positive mechanical locking collar to safely support loads for extended periods of time while releasing hydraulic pressure, exceeding ANSI B30.1 safety standards.

A patented swivel cap, along with an optimized piston gland design, to provide reduced side loading.

Cylinder components that utilize POWER-TECH nitrocarburization surface treatment to give a hard, wear-resistant surface that withstands corrosion and surface stresses.

A robust retaining ring to withstand full-load end stop.

A buttress thread designed for security and quick run-down.

Sealing technology to provide rod lubrication to reduce friction and wear.

"We're focused on providing safe and reliable products for tough applications," Dreier said. "This new RGL series is the latest example of just that."

Watch this video to see more about the new RGL cylinders or visit www.powerteam.com .

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets.

SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

Melissa.Buscher@spxflow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.