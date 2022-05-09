Parkland announces plans to expand co-processing activities and build British Columbia's largest renewable diesel complex

The environmental effect of the renewable fuels produced will equate to the permanent removal of approximately 700,000 or 25 per cent of the passenger vehicles on British Columbia's roads

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) announced plans to increase renewable fuel production at its Burnaby Refinery in British Columbia. This is one of many steps we are taking to advance our commercial decarbonization strategy and provide our customers with a portfolio of low carbon products and services to help them meet their low carbon goals. Today's announced plans include:

building on our track record of innovation and leadership, by expanding our existing co-processing volumes to approximately 5,500 barrels per day, and

building a stand-alone renewable diesel complex, within the Burnaby Refinery capable of producing approximately 6,500 barrels per day of renewable diesel.

Renewable fuels produced through these plans will have one eighth of the carbon intensity of conventional fuels. They will reduce related greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2 megatonnes per year. In addition, Parkland is designing the stand-alone renewable diesel complex to ensure it does not increase emissions from the Burnaby Refinery. Today's announcement follows collaboration with the Government of British Columbia ("BC") and supports the Government's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

We currently estimate that these projects will require an investment of approximately $600 million, with the majority of capital investment expected to be deployed in 2024 and 2025. Parkland has received BC Government support for over 40 per cent of the project costs in the form of BC Low-Carbon Fuel Standard Compliance Credits.

"I applaud the Government of British Columbia for their vision and support of these innovative projects," said Bob Espey, President & Chief Executive Officer. "This announcement advances our decarbonization strategy and our commitment to provide customers with low carbon choices which help them meet their environmental goals. Renewable fuels play a critical role in Canada's climate ambitions by enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint using their existing vehicle."

"Parkland's plans to increase our province's renewable fuel capabilities support our Clean BC targets," said The Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "This is a big step forward in our transition to a lower-carbon economy. Harnessing Parkland's technical expertise and infrastructure to lower the environmental impact of our transportation is something we can be proud of. When combined with BC's other sources of renewable power and efforts to electrify the passenger vehicle fleet, we continue to set the bar for Canada."

These plans will have a positive impact on employment in British Columbia and are expected to directly create up to 1,000 high-quality, family sustaining jobs during the construction phase. Following stakeholder consultation, we aim to make a final investment decision in the second half of 2023, with production expected to commence in 2026. We are currently assessing the feasibility and availability of financial support to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") as part of these plans, in support of decarbonizing Canada's aviation sector.

About Parkland

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives and strategies; plans to expand our co-processing capability to approximately 5,500 barrels per day; plans to build British Columbia's largest renewable diesel complex capable of producing approximately 6,500 barrels per day of renewable diesel; the environmental effects of the renewable fuels produced through these plans, including equating to removing approximately 700,000 or 25 per cent of the passenger vehicles on British Columbia's roads, having one eighth of the carbon-intensity of conventional fuels, reducing related greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2 megatonnes per year and ensuring Parkland does not increase emissions from the Burnaby Refinery; the estimated required investment for these projects and the timing of the deployment thereof; the impact of these plans on the Government's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and Clean BC targets; the impact of these plans on employment and job opportunities in British Columbia; details with respect to stakeholder consultation and making a final investment decision, including the timing thereof, and expected timing of commencing production; and Parkland's commercial decarbonization strategy and its commitment to provide customers with low carbon choices.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to execute and realize all or any of the anticipated benefits of expanding its co-processing activities and building a stand-alone renewable diesel complex; ability to fund these projects; the receipt of necessary approvals and support by third parties; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive action by other companies; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Revised Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2022, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q1 2022 MD&A dated May 4, 2022 and the Q4 MD&A dated March 3, 2022, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

