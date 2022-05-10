Executive Director and Sales Director Announced for Luxurious New Senior Living Community

The Blake at Viera is opening this Summer!

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake Management group with Cardinal Ventures, Inc. announces Misty Zulli, Executive Director and Reetu Haave, Sales Director of The Blake of Viera—an upscale, boutique-style senior living community in Melbourne, FL.

The leadership team at the Blake at Viera (PRNewswire)

Cardinal Ventures, Inc. is building the 86,000-square-foot Assisted Living and Memory Care community with 97 units, bringing 65 full-time-equivalent jobs for the area. The spacious Assisted Living apartments are designed for the ultimate living experience for both residents and their guests. Engineered to allow residents to live their best quality of life, the Memory Care apartments allow residents the personalized care they need, with the opportunity to thrive in an environment they can love.

Misty Zulli has been in Senior Living for 14 years in various positions, from floor nurse to spending the past three years as an Executive Director during the height of the pandemic. "My commitment as a servant leader to our seniors and the industry has allowed me to continue to grow every day, personally and professionally," said Misty. "By investing in industry-leading engagement tools and The Blake's exclusive 'Walk with Me' Memory Care program in our communities, we will provide what we believe is an unrivaled experience for residents with cognitive changes and the peace of mind for their loved ones."

The Blake at Viera also proudly brings their Director of Sales, Reetu Haave to the management team. Reetu is from Maryland and now resides in Viera with her husband and two sons. She attended George Washington University for her both undergraduate and graduate programs. Reetu has served as a sales and marketing director, and administrator in various Senior Living communities. Her passion for the industry lies in making personal connections that truly enhance lives. She believes the reward for finding the right community is immeasurable freedom.

"We are delighted to introduce our new management team to The Blake— a vibrant addition to Florida's Space Coast in Brevard County," said Harrison Young of Cardinal Ventures, Inc. "Their excitement to blend upscale hospitality with the golden age of retirement will foster a community unlike any other."

Dedicated to each employee, resident and loved one, the Blake strives for the best in care and quality of life, as well as exceptional value. Communities are staffed by licensed nurses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Blake takes pride in delivering an unparalleled dining experience with highly trained chefs and food prepared purposefully for seniors.

The Assisted Living model of the community features customized care for every resident and offers one and two-bedroom suites. The Memory Care environment, focusing on Alzheimer's and dementia care, will feature both studio and one-bedroom suites specifically designed to provide a safe environment where residents' socialization and specialized cognitive therapy plans are paramount.

Visit www.blakeatviera.com for upcoming news regarding development and opening.

Pre-Opening Office: 6729 Colonnades Avenue, Suite 111 | Melbourne, FL 32940

ABOUT THE BLAKE AT VIERA

Located in a top 25, master-planned community along Florida's Historic space coast, The Blake at Viera will provide residents access to amenities, activities, and the social lifestyle they still desire—while they enjoy the premier service, personal attention, and medical care they deserve.

For additional information on BMG, please visit blakeliving.com.

