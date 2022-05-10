Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in IronNet, Inc. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on June 21, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NYSE: IRNT shares.

Investors with losses in excess of $100,000 in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 21, 2022. NYSE: IRNT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 22, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against IronNet, Inc. over alleged securities laws violatios. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about IronNet's business, operations, and prospects, including that the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects, that the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance, that the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

Those who purchased IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

