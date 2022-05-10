LivePerson Collaborates with UCSC to Build the Future of Natural Language Processing

Conversational AI leader funds Ph.D. fellowship for students to build richer, more meaningful experiences between humans and AI

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, has launched the LivePerson Fellows program at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). The program sponsors Ph.D. students at UCSC's Natural Language and Dialogue Systems Lab to ensure that the Conversational AI experiences of the future will provide more natural, empathetic, and human-feeling experiences for all.

Davan Harrison and Wen Cui, Ph.D. candidates in Natural Language Processing, are the first UCSC students to be named LivePerson Fellows (PRNewswire)

The LivePerson Fellows program was born out of deep collaboration between LivePerson and UCSC AI experts to transform experiences we have with AIs we communicate with via voice or text, and build richer digital experiences with Conversational AI for generations to come. Conversations are perhaps the most natural form of communication, yet they are incredibly complex and nuanced. There are many technical challenges involved in teaching artificial intelligence how to converse in a way that feels personalized, meaningful and human. The LivePerson Fellows Program aims to empower the next generation of scientists, and put them on paths towards making new breakthroughs in natural language processing, natural language understanding, and Conversational AI. Read more about the Fellows Program here .

Dr. Beth Ann Hockey, Senior Principal Data Scientist at LivePerson, and Dr. Marilyn Walker, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the Baskin School of Engineering and Director of UCSC's Natural Language and Dialogue Systems Lab, earned their doctorates at the University of Pennsylvania together. Hockey, who created the first-ever voice assistant for astronauts working in space, was recently asked to join the Industry Advisory Board at Walker's Natural Language Processing (NLP) program, drawing on her experience at LivePerson and other tech companies to support its curriculum and advisement.

"Joining UCSC's Industry Advisory Board was an ideal opportunity to help influence the future of NLP by sharing learnings from my work across industry, academia and government, plus feedback on the curriculum to make sure it matches the skills needed in this rapidly evolving field," said Hockey. "But we as a company wanted to do more. We want the next generation of NLP talent to be diverse, ethical, and well-rounded. That's where the LivePerson Fellows program comes in. We're teaching students the fundamentals of Conversational AI to build richer digital experiences for generations to come."

"We're proud of our collaboration with UCSC's incredible NLP program and are excited to support these talented data scientists building the future of Conversational AI. With the advances they make toward helping interactions with AI feel more human, we can create more positive, meaningful digital experiences for generations to come," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.

Davan Harrison and Wen Cui, both Ph.D. candidates in Natural Language Processing, are the first UCSC students to be named LivePerson Fellows . Their work is directed at solving some of the most important problems in the field and improving experiences with AI that communicates via voice or text.

Under Walker's leadership, Harrison and Cui are working on open-domain projects, which are not tied to one specific industry or subject area. Harrison's area of study, dialog act classification, helps AI better identify what a user is trying to accomplish when they say or type something. Cui's area of study, entity-linking, links sets of information to specific words to give AI more knowledge and support more natural and informed conversations.

"Studying open-domain dialogue presents unique challenges and opportunities for our NLP students to make models that talk like humans. It's an area that's becoming increasingly relevant in today's industry," said Walker. "LivePerson's conversational systems carry out almost one billion conversational interactions a month. Our collaboration with LivePerson will help us better understand the research needed to make these systems more natural and useful. My students' work within these areas will shape how people interact with the products that can make the world more accessible and easier to navigate."

To learn more about the LivePerson Fellows program, please visit LivePerson's blog.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release and on our earnings call regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: major public health issues, and specifically the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19, and their effects on the U.S. and global markets; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; strain on our personnel resources and infrastructure from supporting our existing and growing customer base; the ability to successfully integrate past or potential future acquisitions; our ability to secure additional financing to execute our business strategy; delays in our implementation cycles; payment-related risks; potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; non-payment or late payment of amounts due to us from a significant number of customers; volatility in the capital markets; recognition of revenue from subscriptions; customer retention and engagement; the migration of existing customers to our new platform; our ability to attract new customers and new consumer users of our consumer services; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with social media and other third-party consumer messaging platforms and endpoints; the highly competitive markets in which we operate; general economic conditions; privacy concerns relating to the Internet that could result in new legislation or negative public perception; new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; governmental export controls and economic sanctions; industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; future regulation of the Internet or mobile devices; greater than anticipated income, non-income and transactional tax liabilities; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third party providers, or in the websites of our customers; regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; technology systems beyond our control and technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; our dependence on the continued viability of the Internet; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; the use of AI in our product offerings; the presence of, and difficulty in correcting, errors, failures or "bugs" in our products; our ability to license necessary third party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third party software; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency and cryptocurrency exchange rate fluctuations; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks as we expand internationally, as we expand into new offerings including AI-assisted healthcare and/or as we expand into direct-to-consumer services; risks related to our operations in Israel and Ukraine, and the civil and political unrest and potential for armed conflict in those regions; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; technological or other defects that could disrupt or negatively impact our services; our ability to maintain our reputation; our lengthy sales cycles; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and 6 Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mike Tague

mtague@liveperson.com

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.