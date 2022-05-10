PCF Insurance Services Appoints Vice President of Technology and Vice President of Human Resources

LEHI, Utah, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 national insurance brokerage, announced today that Mike Green and Jeff Hutchins have been appointed Vice President of Technology and Vice President of Human Resources (HR), respectively.

Green has 25 years of experience in various technical disciplines and systems management. In his role with PCF, he will oversee the development and execution of the company's product and technology vision, including systems architecture, security, process improvement, and the management of innovative distributed cloud solutions. He will also assist in streamlining corporate operations, helping to identify and integrate business requirements into technological applications through a simplified and sustainable approach. Previously, Green served as the Chief Technology Officer at Amerilife, where he focused on the intersection of technology and operations to increase productivity and visibility for critical company initiatives.

"I am excited to join PCF on its high-growth journey and help our partners across the nation stay connected with one another," said Green. "Leveraging technology will help free our partners to do what they do best – cultivate relationships and provide superior customer service."

Hutchins contributes as a thought leader and business strategist who proactively engages teams to achieve superior results in multiple capacities. He is responsible for the human capital development at PCF and supports the growth of its agency principals in setting and executing strategic personnel goals. Hutchins most recently served as the Chief People Officer at Finicity, a Mastercard company.

"I look forward to working with the people and teams within PCF's vast and diverse network to broaden their success and achievements," said Hutchins. "By supporting and leveraging the various operational aspects of PCF's partner-driven model, we are able to position ourselves to further the expansive growth of the company."

"Mike and Jeff have decades of proven experience in their respective fields," said Felix Morgan, CFO and COO of PCF Insurance Services. "Jeff has spent the past 30 years uniquely positioned as a human resources leader with operational experience, a rare and distinguishing combination; while Mike's experience demonstrates his entrepreneurial enthusiasm and expertise in executing information strategies that align with business goals. We're thrilled to have them join our team."

Hutchins earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Weber State University. Green graduated from Snow College with associates of applied science degrees in computer information systems and business management. He also holds many of the industry's well known technical certifications.

About PCF Insurance Services

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment supports its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com .

