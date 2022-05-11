Compass to Present at 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that management will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday May 16, 2022. The virtual Fireside Chat is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Both live and replay versions of the presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com .

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States.1 The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

