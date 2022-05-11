Luokung Reports 2021 Year-end Financial Results, Reports Record Annual Revenues of $145.1 Million

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET

BEIJING, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Year-end Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $145.1 million , compared to $18.3 million for 2020, primarily driven by increased contributions from the LBS advertising business





Net loss of $61.5 million , compared to net loss of $40.1 million for 2020, primarily as a result of increased research and development ("R&D") expenses related to the hiring of additional staff and ongoing investment in related to autonomous driving-related business efforts.





Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.21 , compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.18 for 2020

Management Commentary

Mr. Xuesong Song, Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have achieved record top line growth of $145.1 million in 2021, which is more than seven times total revenue in the prior year. This was primarily driven by significant growth in our LBS advertising business as a result of the integration and improvement of geographic information points of interest (POI), characteristic areas of interest (AOI) and other data with AI algorithms, which subsequently led to a growing customer base and increased demand. We also reported increased revenue contributions from our smart transportation and software and services businesses. Since closing the acquisition of eMapgo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ('EMG') in the first half of 2021, we have successfully integrated EMG's portfolio of technological services into Luokung. As anticipated, EMG has opened up opportunities for the Company in the areas of smart transportation, smart natural resource asset management and Internet LBS and related smart industry services. Our revenue growth was further supported by the tangible results of our research and development efforts, and with the addition of more than 500 employees to our R&D staff, we look forward to continuing to strengthen Luokung's strategic position and competitive advantages in our three core business pillars and to expanding our industrially recognized portfolio of products and services."

Mr. Song continued, "Our gross profit margin increased to 11.1% in 2021 from 4.3% in 2020. With the continuous optimization of our self-developed LBS intelligent advertisement placement platform in 2021, we expect gross profit margin will improve over time as we offered value-added services. As the Company continues to diversify its revenue streams with increased contributions from smart transportation and software and services, which tend to be higher margin businesses, we anticipate improving our margin profile. Luokung made significant investments in R&D and in the growth of our business in 2021, which led to increased cost of services and operating expenses. In 2022, we anticipate R&D investments as a percentage of total revenues to remain stable as that of 2021."

Mr. Song concluded, "We remain optimistic about our growth prospects from all lines of business in 2022 with the positive momentum we built in 2021. In recent months, we announced the strategic acquisition of Beijing Hongda Jiutong Technology Development Co., Ltd ('Hongda Jiutong'), which we anticipate enhancing the long-term development and growth of our business. We look forward to deepening our relationships with existing partners and establishing new partnerships that span across various industries and diverse application scenarios. In 2022, Luokung announced exciting business developments, including the successful integration of EMG's mapping services into two of Ford Motor Company's ('Ford') new vehicle models, and the launch of our remote sensing holographic spatial-temporal portfolio of products and services, both of which we believe will serve as growth drivers for Luokung."

Recent Operational Developments

In February 2022 , Luokung announced that its operating affiliate, EMG, began providing mapping services for two new Ford vehicle models—the Ford EVOS and Mustang Mach-E—both of which are equipped with Ford's BlueCruise active drive assist system, which supports L2 autonomous driving function as defined by SAE International. EMG provided approximately $2.5 million of services during the third quarter of 2021.





In March 2022 , Luokung announced the signing of an agreement pursuant to which the Company's operating affiliate, Beijing Zhong Chuan Shi Xun Technology Limited, has agreed to acquire Hongda Jiutong, a leading big data service provider for intelligent transportation and connected vehicles in China . The Company expects to close this transaction by the end of the second quarter of 2022.





In April 2022 , Luokung announced the launch of its remote sensing holographic spatial-temporal portfolio of products and services for natural resource monitoring and carbon sink accounting, including applications such as real 3D natural resource spatial-temporal holograms, dynamic monitoring of natural ecological carbon sinks, forestry carbon sink remote sensing intelligent accounting and measurement, farmland protection remote sensing AI monitoring and crop growth and disaster monitoring. Select products have been successfully applied as pilot projects in Huangshan and Jixi , Anhui Province , in Jixian, Heilongjiang Province and in other county-level regions.





In May 2022 , Luokung announced that its operating affiliate, Beijing BotAiot Intelligent Co., Ltd. ("BotAiot"), has signed a service contract to provide electronic blockchain data and certificate storage platform services, to improve the efficiency of highway transport infrastructure and equipment calibration and to enhance traffic flow rates.

2021 Financial Review – GAAP Results

Revenue

For 2021, revenues increased to $145.1 million, compared to $18.3 million for 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue contributions from the LBS advertising business, which was supported by improved advertising conversion due to a growing customer base and increased demand, as well as revenue growth in both the remote sensing and GIS data management service platform software and services and smart transportation businesses.

Cost of Revenues

Total cost of revenues increased to $129.0 million in 2021, compared to $17.5 million for 2020. The increase was primarily a result of increased traffic acquisition costs to meet the growth of revenue and increased salary and benefit expenses associated with the hiring of additional employees directly involved in data collection and processing and data collection costs during the period.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses increased to $81.7 million in 2021, compared to $41.0 million for 2020. The increase was primarily driven by:

a $36.1 million increase in R&D expenses attributable to increased salaries and share-based compensation for additional staff in the R&D department, software development expenses and amortization of intangible assets; and

a $4.3 million increase in selling and marketing expenses related to increased compensation related to the hiring of additional marketing personnel and increased promotional and marketing expenses.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was $65.6 million in 2021, compared to loss from operations of $40.3 million in 2020, as a result of the increased operating expenses described above.

Net loss

Net loss was $61.5 million, or $0.21 per share, in 2021, compared to net loss of $40.1 million, or $0.18 per share, for 2020. Weighted average shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 were 334,907,324 and 221,984,037, respectively.

Balance Sheet Highlights

At December 31, 2021, Luokung's cash balance was $16.4 million, working capital deficit was $44.0 million and total shareholders' equity was $153.8 million, compared to a cash balance of $0.07 million, working capital deficit of $61.6 million and total shareholders' equity of $52.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





As of December 31,





2021



2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash

$ 16,443,929



$ 71,793

Restricted cash



351,334





-

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses



13,803,367





3,980,942

Other receivables and prepayment



26,455,037





7,996,378

Notes receivable



672,347





-

Total current assets



57,726,014





12,049,113

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



5,582,480





514,363

Intangible assets, net



102,885,017





42,716,594

Goodwill



81,770,963





11,957,839

Investment



438,647





196,798

Right-of-use assets



4,484,843





369,747

Other assets



4,155,236





-

Other receivables, net (long term)



8,145,659





61,378,420

Total non-current assets



207,462,845





117,133,761

TOTAL ASSETS



265,188,859





129,182,874

Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



9,192,619





5,841,511

Accrued liabilities and other payables



89,358,279





66,467,084

Contract liabilities



1,575,067





657,542

Lease liabilities – current portion



1,446,823





336,537

Amounts due to related parties



135,718





310,464

Total current liabilities



101,708,506





73,613,138

Non-current liabilities:















Lease liabilities – non-current portion



3,064,357





-

Accrued liabilities and other payables



3,666,995





2,663,835

Deferred tax liabilities



2,900,999





211,796

Total non- current liabilities



9,632,351





2,875,631

TOTAL LIABILITIES



111,340,857





76,488,769





















LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





As of December 31,





2021



2020

Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders' Equity

































Share capital















Preferred shares, $0.01 par value; 22,794,872 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021; 24,295,182 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2020



227,949





242,952

Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 385,542,224 and

239,770,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020



3,855,422





2,397,701

Additional paid-in capital



326,309,353





164,753,586

Accumulated deficit



(182,710,276)





(113,242,512)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,592,762)





(1,523,978)



















Total equity attributable to owners of the company



146,089,686





52,627,749

Non-controlling interest



7,758,316





66,356



















Total Shareholders' Equity



153,848,002





52,694,105



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 265,188,859



$ 129,182,874



LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)











For the years ended December 31,





2021



2020

Revenues

$ 145,067,965



$ 18,263,788

Less: Cost of revenues



129,026,086





17,479,479

Less: Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing



6,057,161





1,708,222

General and administrative



30,127,176





29,925,057

Research and development



45,476,113





9,401,883

Total operating expenses



81,660,450





41,035,162

Loss from operations



(65,618,571)





(40,250,853)

Other (expense) income:















Interest expense



(4,122,434)





(3,625,748)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net



(70,776)





2,078,714

Other income, net



214,459





1,740,922

Total other (expense) income, net



(3,978,751)





193,888

Loss before income taxes



(69,597,322)





(40,056,965)

Income tax benefit



8,126,337





-

Net loss

$ (61,470,985)



$ (40,056,965)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(7,330,267)





191,325

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company

$ (68,801,252)



$ (39,865,640)

Comprehensive loss:















Net loss



(61,470,985)





(40,056,965)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(58,700)





(2,937,074)

Comprehensive loss

$ (61,529,685)



$ (42,994,039)

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interest



(10,084)





41,022

Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company

$ (61,539,769)



$ (42,953,017)



















Net loss per ordinary share:















Basic and Diluted

$ (0.21)



$ (0.18)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and Diluted



334,907,324





221,984,037



LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)













For the years ended December 31,







2021



2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss

$ (61,470,985)



$ (40,056,965)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



13,432,153





5,597,137



Amortization of right-of-use assets



1,148,071





408,843



Exchange difference



70,777





(2,019,441)



Loss on disposal of property and equipment



107,495





13,663



Allowance for expected credit losses



5,249,448





17,005,297



Share-based compensation expense



21,186,441





4,804,378



Gain on derecognition of lease



-





(65,479)



Write-off of accounts and other payables



(1,355)





(169,886)



Impairment of goodwill



1,994,986





3,619,968



Impairment of property and equipment



-





-



Loss on disposal of a subsidiary



-





126,373



Deferred tax liability



(8,222,748)





-



Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



(8,003,940)





(1,830,920)



Notes receivable



(664,448)





-



Other receivables and prepayment



(23,049,706)





(10,355,091)



Accounts payable



100,905





1,078,131



Accrued liabilities and other payables



4,547,481





7,936,699



Deferred revenue



702,595





(1,483,240)



Change in lease liability



(997,298)





(433,275)



Tax payable



(1,126)





-



Inventories



83,295





-



Net cash used in operating activities



(53,787,959)





(15,823,808)























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Purchase of property and equipment



(1,541,831)





(33,974)



Purchase of other assetss



(4,150,786)





-



Partial payment made for acquisition of a subsidiary



(67,957,424)





(18,743,810)



Disposal of subsidiary



-





(126,374)



Increase in investment



(439,502)





(188,403)



Deposit for investments



(6,435,734)





(289,851)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment



155





-



Net cash inflow from acquisition of subsidiaries



2,128,637





1,016



Net cash used in investing activities



(78,396,485)





(19,381,396)

























LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)













For the years ended December 31,







2021



2020



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















(Repayment to) Advances from related parties



1,090,770





(82,829)



Additional capital investment from minority shareholders



378,207





-



Payment of preferred stock dividends



(666,512)





-



Redemption of preferred stock



(6,123,201)





-



Proceeds from issuance of debt



-





21,738,815



Proceeds from issuance of shares



154,231,470





9,882,432



Net cash provided by financing activities



148,910,734





31,538,418























Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



(2,820)





42,892























Net increase (decrease) in cash



16,723,470





(3,623,894)



Cash at beginning of year



71,793





3,695,687























Cash at end of year

$ 16,795,263



$ 71,793























Supplemental cash flow disclosures:

















Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities



(997,298)





(433,275)



Interest paid



119,814





3,504



Income taxes paid



-





-



RECONCILIATION TO AMOUNTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:

















Cash and cash equivalents



16,443,929





71,793



Restricted cash



351,334





-



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 16,795,263



$ 71,793



Non- cash investing and financing transaction:

















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities



-





889,403



Share-based compensation expense



21,186,441





4,804,378





