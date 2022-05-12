CONTROLTEK Implements RFID Inventory Management System, CONTROLSPAN Professional, for Jockey International, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leading provider of loss prevention and asset protection solutions, partners with Jockey International, Inc., a 146-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, to roll out RFID Inventory Management solution CONTROLSPAN Professional to all stores across the United States.

Jockey has selected to implement CONTROLSPAN Professional RFID software paired with Nordic ID hardware to create improvements in their inventory management system. CONTROLSPAN Professional provides Jockey real-time item-level visibility and asset tracking across their nationwide chain of stores, allowing them to optimize stocking and provide insights that lead to an enhanced customer experience.

"RFID is increasingly becoming the standard way for leading retailers to manage their inventory across organizations," said Rubin Press, vice president of global sales at CONTROLTEK. "Through this rollout, Jockey will now be able to have an up to 99 percent accurate, real-time visibility of their entire stock in all of their stores across the country."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jockey through this rollout of CONTROLSPAN Professional." said Rod Diplock, chief executive officer at CONTROLTEK. "CONTROLSPAN Professional is the future of retail inventory software and an integral part of the successful deployment of a cohesive omnichannel strategy."

About CONTROLTEK

Since 1976 CONTROLTEK has been a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging. Today, the company's expanding line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps retailers protect their merchandise better and run their operations more efficiently. As a second-generation family-owned business, with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

About Jockey:

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey® products are sold in more than 140 countries. Jockey is committed to quality and innovation, and the passionate pursuit to satisfy the human need for comfort and well-being continues to be the company's hallmark. Visit Jockey.com to experience the quality. After all, There's Only One Jockey.™

