XT.com Adds Metaverse Project PULI to the Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com is excited to have the gaming token PULI listed on its trading platform. PULI is one of the popular tokens that is one of its kind and strong in terms of utility. This new token listing will be beneficial for the users from the PULI ecosystem as well as the XT community by giving them better scope in digital trading along with MMORPG and P2E mobile gaming.

"By having the PULI token listed on our platform, we are aiming at reaching out to a wider audience from both the PULI and XT ecosystems, thereby offering the best trading and gaming services to our users.", says Anis, the Global CMO of XT.com.

Coming from the popular BSC network, PULI will be one of the most significant additions to XT.com in terms of offering a better trading experience, technical proficiency and scope of utility. This change makes the future of online gaming, NFTs as well as trading, promising and effective.

About PULI

The PULI token, formerly known as PULI INU, is a popular gaming token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). This competitive token allows the users to trade their tokens (PULI) and NFTs, as well as use them for P2E gaming and other metaverse activities. The project aims at delivering a high-end and efficient crypto experience to the users with their services that can be accessed from mobile devices, laptops, PCs and tablets alike.

One of the unique features of PULI is that it can be used in multiple ways and platforms, unlike most of the digital tokens available. This also makes it among the most tradable tokens in the digital space.

About XT.com

XT.com, established in 2018, is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform. It supports and encourages English, Russian, Filipino, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Indian, African, Spanish, and Malaysian communities to connect in their native languages and trade together. The company is headquartered in Dubai and has its operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul.

With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

