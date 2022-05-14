CATL's all-scenario energy storage solutions shine at ees Europe 2022

MUNICH, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, is in the spotlight with its award-winning all-scenario energy storage solutions at the ees Europe 2022, the largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems in Europe, which was held from May 11-13 at Messe München, Munich.

EnerOne, the modular outdoor liquid cooling BESS (PRNewswire)

EnerC, the containerized liquid-cooling battery system (1:3 model) (PRNewswire)

48100 battery module for base stations (left) and lithium-ion battery rack for UPS application EnerU (right) (PRNewswire)

CATL’s booth B1.440 at ees Europe (PRNewswire)

CATL's cutting-edge products demonstrated at the exhibition cover application scenarios of power generation, power transmission and distribution, and power consumption. EnerOne, the modular outdoor liquid cooling BESS, won this year's ees AWARD on May 10. Equipped with 280 Ah LFP cells, the flagship product boasts a cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles, featuring long service life, high integration, and high degree of safety. Temperature difference among cells can be controlled within 3 degrees Celsius, a great improvement over industry average of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. It has a floor space of just 1.69 square meters, 35% less than traditional air cooling products, and is suitable for inverters with operating voltages ranging from 600 to 1,500 volts. Meanwhile, the modular design enables it to adapt to a variety of application scenarios.

To meet the market demand for all-weather energy storage applications, such as extreme temperatures, high humidity, desert, ocean, among others, CATL has developed the innovative EnerC, a containerized liquid-cooling battery system. With IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, EnerC is able to meet the requirements of various harsh climatic conditions, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the whole system for 20 years. Empowered by the industry-leading highly-integrated liquid cooling design, its energy density can reach 259.7 kWh per square meter, almost a 200% increase over traditional air cooling systems.

At the power consumption side, EnerU, CATL's blockbuster for the UPS application, offers a trailblazing solution for the replacement of lead-acid backup batteries with more environment friendly lithium-ion ones. By overcoming the high impedance of LFP materials, EnerU's 6 C solution achieves high power performance and high degree of safety at the same time. In addition to safety at cell level, EneU further guarantees its safety at system level through mechanical methods and thermal insulation materials. For single cell thermal runaway situation, there is no thermal propagation to adjacent cells.

At ees Europe 2022, CATL also displayed 48100 battery module for base stations, which features small size and light weight. Supported by substantially safe LFP cells and the 3U modular design, the product has greatly improved space utilization and service life. The 48100 base station can house up to 16 battery packs, and the number of packs can be flexibly adjusted to meet the requirements of different system backup time, which makes it compatible with multiple application scenarios.

Aside from showcasing its latest battery products and technologies at its booth B1.440, CATL also shared insights and innovative ideas on the future of energy storage with industry peers at the Intersolar Forum.

The year 2021 sees the leapfrogging development of CATL's energy storage business as it ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery production for the first time. CATL has forged partnership with top-tier Chinese energy enterprises including China National Energy, SPIC, China Huadian Corporation, China Three Gorges Group, China Energy Engineering Corporation as well as key international players in the industry such as NextEra, Fluence, Wartsila, Tesla, Powin, Schneider Electric and Eaton, applying its advanced energy storage solutions in major markets including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, etc. In the future, CATL will join forces with more partners to promote energy transition and contribute to global efforts for carbon neutrality.

