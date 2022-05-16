Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Pete Smith, President and CEO, and David Gray, CFO, will be participating in the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place in Beverly Hills, CA on May 25-26, 2022. Pete and David are scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their B. Riley Securities representative.

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Pete Smith, President and CEO, and David Gray, CFO, will be participating in the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference taking place in New York, NY on June 1-2, 2022. Pete and David are scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Cowen representative.

About Aviat Networks, Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Andrew Fredrickson

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(408) 501-6214

andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com

