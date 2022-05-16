Cloud Foundry Launches New Platform to Simplify Kubernetes Developer Experience

Korifi, built on a new faster and more reliable architecture, resolves Kubernetes complexities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced Korifi, the beta release of a new Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that eases much of the complexity inherent to Kubernetes, to vastly improve the application deployment experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Cloud Foundry Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The Kubernetes experience has been complex for operators and developers alike, Korifi harnesses the developer-centric experience of Cloud Foundry to deliver a Cloud Foundry-compatible application platform running on Kubernetes.

"As Kubernetes has matured, our community has built several Cloud Foundry abstractions to reduce Kubernetes complexities," said Chris Clark, program manager of Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The proven Cloud Foundry developer experience already saves organizations millions of dollars by maximizing developer productivity. With Korifi, we're building on a new architecture learned from previous iterations like cf-for-k8s and KubeCF. Korifi brings greater interoperability with cloud-native technologies, bringing the ease and simplicity of the Cloud Foundry app developer experience to Kubernetes."

Korifi's fully open-source code base and community-driven approach ensures that adopters get complete transparency and agility. For system integrators and service providers, Korifi is an avenue to enable a cloud-native transformation for their Cloud Foundry customers and also introduce a new cloud-based product.

"Thousands of developers use Cloud Foundry everyday as an easy, reliable platform to deploy and manage their mission-critical applications," said Craig McLuckie, chair of the Cloud Foundry governing board and vice president of research and development at VMware. "Their teams rely on its stability and automation to support those fleets of developers and applications. We see Korifi as an opportunity to ensure that Cloud Foundry interoperates well with the growing ecosystem of other cloud-native technologies and deployment practices."

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, HCL, Huawei, IBM, SAP, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

Visit the GitHub repo to learn more and deploy Korifi on Kubernetes clusters.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, Eirini, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation