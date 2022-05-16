Exro Technologies CEO to Speak at TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility and Collision in Q2 2022

Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir will be a featured speaker at this year's TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo, California from May 18-20, 2022 .

Ozdemir will subsequently speak at Collision in Toronto June 20-23, 2022 .

Both events will enable Exro leadership to engage in two of North America's leading technology events, surrounded by innovators, entrepreneurs and automotive leaders.

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that its CEO Sue Ozdemir will be a featured speaker at this year's TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo, California from May 18-20, 2022, and Collision in Toronto, Ontario from June 20-23, 2022.

At TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility , which brings together more than 2,000 of the best and brightest founders, investors, engineers and experts to speak about the future of transportation, Ozdemir was selected to lead a roundtable discussion titled, "Why you can't build a new EV in corporate America." A veteran of the electric motor industry, Ozdemir will share why she left her corporate job as CEO of GE's small industrial motors division in favor of a startup. She will also discuss balancing profit-driven business priorities with her team's penchant for constant innovation and eagerness to take risks to push the electrification industry forward. At the event, Exro will contribute to discussions on the current state of the mobility industry and the technologies, startups and players driving the industry forward alongside spokespeople from Volkswagen Group, Waymo and Cruise, among others.

At Collision , one of the world's biggest tech conferences for startups, entrepreneurs, investors, media, celebrities and sought-after policy perspectives, Ozdemir will join Doug Campbell, founder and CEO of Solid Power and Sebastian Gendron, CEO of Transpod, for a panel discussion on "Fast-tracking sustainable infrastructure," hosted by Akiko Fujita, anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. As the world heads toward an infrastructure revolution, with the environment at the forefront, Ozdemir will share how Exro's intelligent control solutions can enable battery recycling for second-life energy storage systems that support a more sustainable, reliable and resilient energy grid. Deemed the Olympics of tech by Politico, Collision will gather more than 33,000 attendees to share world-changing ideas that take businesses to the next level, and Exro was selected to participate in the Auto/Tech track to discuss concepts disrupting the auto industry alongside companies such as GM and Uber.

"I'm excited to kick off the 2022 summer events season at two of North America's leading technology events, surrounded by innovators, entrepreneurs and automotive leaders who share a similar affinity to move fast and break things in the name of electrification," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. "I am honored to have been selected to participate in such influential events in the e-mobility space, and look forward to meeting with potential new partners and customers, skilled talent and industry leaders, who will help Exro realize its vision of an electrified world where power is consumed intelligently, equitably and with minimal resources or waste."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

