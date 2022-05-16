Hard Rock Sportsbook Expands to Virginia

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Digital today announced the expansion of Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia, with its mobile app now live and a retail sportsbook scheduled to open in July at the Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock.

The mobile app provides fans ages 21 and over with access to bets across major sporting events, innovative promotions and best-in-class customer support. Following Arizona, Virginia is the second state with the enhanced Hard Rock Sportsbook platform, which includes more sports to bet live, same-game parlays, new reward features and additional deposit methods.

"We're excited to expand Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia and proud to offer more gaming options on the sports Virginians love on our easy-to-use mobile platform," said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director & CEO for Hard Rock Digital. "We're looking forward to the opening of our retail sportsbook in Bristol this July and providing Virginia sports fans with an unparalleled integrated entertainment experience."

Hard Rock Sportsbook will soon have a physical presence in Virginia with a retail sportsbook at its Bristol casino, which is slated to open in July and is expected to create over 600 new jobs.

"We can't wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol," said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. "The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia."

The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available for download through the App Store (iOS users) or the Google PlayStore (Android users) and can be utilized by fans physically located within Arizona and Virginia. Hard Rock Sportsbook also serves fans online in New Jersey and Iowa through the Hard Rock Sports & Casino NJ and the Hard Rock Sportsbook Iowa apps, respectively.

About Hard Rock Digital:

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRockSportsbook.com and following @HardRockSB on Twitter for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

More information on the Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock can be found at HardRockHotelCasinoBristol.com.

