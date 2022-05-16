PGA WEST® MEMBERS REVEL IN PALMER PRIVATE COURSE ENHANCEMENTS

New Ownership Group Continues to Upgrade Facilities at Western Home of Golf in America®

LA QUINTA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As PGA WEST® wraps up another stellar season as the Western Home of Golf in America®, its Members reveled in the extensive renovations made to the The Palmer Private Course — one of four Private Courses on property. Brandon Johnson, a long-time senior architect for Arnold Palmer Design Company, oversaw the project, which is part of ownership's effort to enhance the overall playing experience and restore the course to its original splendor.

PGA WEST® is in the process of upgrading all nine of its renowned courses, representing some of the top golf course architects in the world including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Tom Weiskopf and Pete Dye. Specific enhancements to the Palmer Private Course:

Replaced existing TifDwarf bermudagrass with TifEagle bermudagrass on all greens.

Restored the greens back to Arnold Palmer's original design, allowing for more hole locations.

Reshaped greenside bunkers, added new greenside bunkers, and added sand to all bunkers.

Renovated green surroundings and irrigation needs on holes No. 14-17 to make them more playable and aesthetically pleasing.

"Our Palmer Private Course has a rich history of hosting Professionals and celebrities as well as being a Member favorite," said Executive Director Ben Dobbs. "The Course has an amazing design, and the improvements we made last year will make it even better and more enjoyable for our PGA WEST® Members."

Also recently renovated is the Greg Norman Course, the only one of its kind in the Coachella Valley, which re-opened this past season following its own extensive makeover. For more information, visit www.pgawest.com.

About PGA WEST®

In 2020, Century Golf Partners, an established operator of high-end clubs and resorts, teamed with Hankuk Industry, which owns golf courses throughout the United States and Japan, to acquire PGA WEST® and The Citrus Club. That set off a whirlwind of activity with the new ownership pouring millions of dollars into their resources and facilities.

Founded in 1985, PGA WEST® is home to nine championship golf courses, five clubhouses, two private clubs and multiple restaurants. It boasts 163 holes of championship golf designed by five golf legends: Arnold Palmer, Tom Weiskopf, Pete Dye, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus. PGA WEST® has hosted more than 45 PGA tour events, including epic and unforgettable moments in golf history. Known as The Western Home of Golf in America®, it has been owned by Century Golf Partners and Hankuk Industry since 2020. PGA WEST® is located at 55-955 PGA Blvd., La Quinta, CA 92253. For more information, visit www.pgawest.com

