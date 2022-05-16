LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Beach Days & Getaways are back, with a twist: Follow Visit Long Beach (@VisitLB) on Instagram this summer for a chance to win monthly giveaways to Long Beach attractions, incredible restaurants, activities and more!

Plan Your Summer With Long Beach Days & Getaways – And Win Big! Follow @VisitLB on Instagram to play along.

This May through August, the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau will release themed vacation itineraries to experience Long Beach like the locals do – announcing each itinerary drop with an original video and giveaway on Instagram. Today, the summer travel campaign Long Beach Days & Getaways debuts its first themed trip of the summer, "Aquatic Adventure," highlighting all the ways to get out on the water (or enjoy it from a distance) along Long Beach's 11 miles of waterways and coastline.

May's giveaway includes a family four pack of whale watching tickets from Harbor Breeze Cruises and four tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific with a very special addition: a family Animal Encounter with sharks and rays, or one of the Aquarium's unique feathered friends. Head over to @VisitLB on Instagram and when you spot the "Aquatic Adventure" video, tag 2 friends in the comments and follow @VisitLB, @AquariumPacific and @HarborBreezeCruises for a chance to win.

"Our Long Beach Days & Getaways let you explore Long Beach like a local, showcasing unique attractions and activities alongside hidden gems that'll make your friends say, 'Where is that, and when can I go?'" said Samantha Mehlinger, Vice President of Communications for the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). "Be sure to follow us on Instagram for a chance to win prizes all summer long."

Showcasing Long Beach as an ideal destination for travelers near and far, each Long Beach Days & Getaways itinerary is created for different interests, tastes, and lifestyles. With original, locally produced written recommendations, photography, and videos, the Long Beach CVB's summer campaign is designed to authentically showcase the destination: a 50 square mile, walkable, bikeable, urban waterfront city with a half million diverse residents (and equally varied foodie scene), world class attractions, visual and performing arts, and endless activities for all ages.

Long Beach Days & Getaways originally debuted in the summer of 2021 to capture pent up travel demand following pandemic lockdowns. The multi-media, multi-platform campaign won statewide recognition, taking home Visit California's coveted Poppy Award for Best Content Marketing. All itineraries are available under "Things to Do" on the CVB's website, www.visitlongbeach.com.

Be sure to visit the "This is Long Beach" blog, the authority on things to do in Long Beach, for fresh weekly listicles about the foodie scene, activities, hidden gems, attractions, and so much more.

About the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau: Established in 1982, the LBCVB is a private non-profit organization funded by city hotel bed tax and membership contributions from over 400 area businesses and community organizations. The mission of the Bureau is to contribute to the economic development of the city of Long Beach by selling, marketing and promoting Long Beach as a destination for conventions, meetings, tradeshows and tourism. Follow Visit Long Beach on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

