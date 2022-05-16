Real Estate Firm Evernest's Management Portfolio Exceeds $1.5 Billion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today that their real estate management portfolio now exceeds $1.5 billion.

Evernest manages more than 6,500 properties for over 3,000 owners in 17 markets nation-wide:

Atlanta, Georgia ;

Birmingham, Alabama ;

Boulder, Colorado ;

Chattanooga, Tennessee ;

Colorado Springs, Colorado ;

Columbus, Ohio ;

Denver, Colorado ;

Detroit, Michigan ;

Fort Collins, Colorado ;

Huntsville, Alabama ;

Jackson, Mississippi ;

Kansas City, Missouri ;

Little Rock, Arkansas ;

Memphis, Tennessee ;

Murfreesboro, Tennessee ;

Nashville, Tennessee ;

Toledo, Ohio ;

Tulsa, Oklahoma .

The firm was established in 2008 amid the housing crisis, when CEO and Founder Matthew Whitaker found himself holding 30 investment properties that wouldn't sell. Whitaker launched Evernest's property management division in Birmingham, Alabama, to rent and maintain the homes in the meantime. The business gained traction in Birmingham, eventually expanding into Nashville in 2016, with a goal to reach 25,000 homes managed by the end of 2024. It has subsequently evolved through organic market growth and acquisitions, as well as the addition of a Brokerage division in 2021.

To date, Evernest has purchased 18 other property management companies, most recently in Kansas City, Missouri. With its most recent acquisition, total managed assets surpassed $1.5 billion, and more growth is expected.

"Evernest is firmly in hyper-growth mode and, while we can't share specific details on upcoming deals, we are focusing on growth in the Sunbelt, Southeast, and Midwest regions moving forward," said Whitaker. "Managing more than $1.5 billion in real estate assets is a testament to our team, and the dedication they have to providing our clients an exceptional service."

Evernest is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and operates in 17 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 6,500 homes for over 3,000 owners, brokers more than 700 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years.

