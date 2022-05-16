TRANSFORM NC STANDS WITH STARBUCKS WORKERS

DURHAM, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the May 10 Starbucks workers' support rally, employees and demonstrators alike, experienced intimidation tactics by regional Starbucks management. Transform NC is vexed to learn of the recent unsuccessful unionization efforts by Starbucks employees in Asheville, NC, due to the intimidation of management.

On May 10, dozens of people from the Asheville community turned out for the "Solidarity is Brewing" worker support rally. From the moments before the event began, until after the event concluded, Starbucks regional management questioned attendees, insisted on being shown unnecessary permits, hovered over the participants, and made phone calls reporting everything that they saw.

On May 11, the day of the unionization vote, workers experienced undue monitoring and intimidation by management. This manipulation will not be tolerated by the community of Asheville, as well as key state civic engagement leadership, who stood with the employees of the Asheville Starbucks on May 10. "I'm feeling for the workers who risked a lot to advocate for better working conditions. I'm reminded that we will encounter both wins and losses in the fight for labor justice, and though this news is disappointing, we will continue rallying support for union-hopeful workers across North Carolina," says Jenny Andry, a local supporter of Starbucks workers.

Transform NC, celebrating one year in advocacy, is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The mission of Transform NC is to embody a world built on regeneration, economic justice, and respect for nature by centering the priorities of communities most impacted by the climate crisis, racism, and corporate greed. Transform NC is led by nine BIPOC individuals and is in partnership with a network of one dozen organizations. We represent the intersection of the environmental, climate, and economic movements for justice. Connect with Transform NC https://www.transformnc.org/

