Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX / NYSE American

Symbol: TMQ

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Friday, May 13, 2022. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 118,263,353 or 81.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Tony Giardini 101,505,574 99.76 239,157 0.24 James Gowans 87,137,657 85.64 14,604,074 14.36 William Hayden 101,527,372 99.79 217,359 0.21 William Hensley 101,512,528 99.77 232,203 0.23 Gregory Lang 97,853,372 96.18 3,891,359 3.82 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 98,448,800 96.76 3,295,931 3.24 Janice Stairs 97,892,140 96.21 3,852,590 3.79 Diana Walters 98,474,256 96.79 3,270,475 3.21

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 117,890,256 99.75 297,296 0.25

Proposal 3: Approval of amendments to and unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 92,690,774 91.10 8,859,700 8.71 194,256 0.19

Proposal 4: Approval of amendments to and unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 90,077,518 88.53 11,440,948 11.24 226,264 0.23

Proposal 5: Approval of a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 89,034,428 87.51 12,354,613 12.14 355,689 0.35

Proposal 6: Approval of non-binding vote on the frequency of a non-binding vote on the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes for

One Year % Votes

For One

Year Votes for

Two Years % Votes

for Two

Years Votes for

Three Years % Votes

for Three Years 82,494,024 81.25 146,989 0.14 18,895,660 18.61

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer.

View original content:

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.