Baker Hill Named a Winner of the Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2022 Award

CARMEL, Ind., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces.

(PRNewsfoto/Baker Hill) (PRNewswire)

The list of employers named to the prestigious list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are thrilled to be distinguished as a Top Workplace in Central Indiana," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We know that our employees are our greatest asset and it's incredibly rewarding to see our focus on creating an engaging company culture translating into such a tangible accomplishment. To know that our associates are responsible for the results that lead to this recognition is gratifying for our entire organization."

Baker Hill was also named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Located in Carmel, Baker Hill has continued to grow rapidly over the last several years to meet the increasing market demand.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Baker Hill provides state of the art lending and risk management solutions with unparalleled advisory support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

Media Contact:

Haley Williams

haley.williams@bakerhill.com

317.814.1254

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baker Hill