CrossFit Star Jayson Hopper to Partner with Compex®

Hopper, the 2021 Mid-Athletic CrossFit Challenge Champion, has used Compex products in his performance recovery, and now will team with Compex to promote its products

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex, a global leader in muscle stimulator technology and producer of innovative products that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster, has announced that 24-year-old Professional CrossFit athlete Jayson Hopper has signed a multi-year agreement with the company. Hopper will partner with Compex in promoting its products and making special appearances.

"We are thrilled to add Jayson to our athlete roster," said Michael Mechling, U.S. Sr. Sales and Marketing Manager at Compex. "He's a young athlete who is hungry for success and we see a bright future ahead of him. He is a perfect example of how Compex products play a vital role in the training and recovery of athletes at all levels."

From Greenville, SC, Hopper traded his #88 football jersey at Clemson, where he was a wide receiver, to become a full-time CrossFit athlete. So far, he has already made a name for himself. At 6'1" and weighing 220 pounds, Hopper quickly made his mark in 2021 by winning the Mid-Athletic CrossFit Challenge and posting a 19th-place finish in the 2021 CrossFit Open.

"I train and work hard every day, so being able to use Compex' products for recovery has allowed me to stay the course and focus on performance," said Hopper. "I always say 'today I will do what others won't, so tomorrow I can do what others can't.' Compex fits right in with that philosophy. It's a great partnership."

Hopper will use all of Compex' products including its Muscle Stimulators, Compex Electrodes and Accessories, TENs Units, TENs Wraps, Message Guns, Massage Rollers and other Compex recovery tools.

For more information: www.compex.com/athletes/jayson-hopper

About Compex

Compex develops leading sport performance and fitness technologies through adaptive and dynamic products that allow athletes to amplify their sport. Compex is passionately dedicated to ushering in innovations that enable athletes to increase strength, relieve pain and recover faster. A brand of the DJO Group, a global company that develops and manufactures a wide range of surgical reconstructive implant products, Compex has 30 years of expertise in physiotherapy, pain treatment and sports training. Compex' mission is to help athletes of all levels perform better, train stronger and recover faster by using smart, connected and adaptive technologies and solutions. For more information on Compex, visit https://www.compex.com/.

