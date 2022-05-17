Fyllo Announces a Collaboration with NCSolutions to Enable CPG Brands to Unlock Growth with Infused Audiences

The collaboration enables CPG brands to unlock growth using the scale and precision of NCS consumer purchase data enhanced with Fyllo's cannabis and CBD audience data

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the compliance-first platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions for high-growth industries, and NCSolutions (NCS), a leader in CPG audience targeting, today announced the launch of Fyllo Infused NCS Audiences. These new audiences enable CPG brands to reach beyond their traditional buying households and tap into new, highly-qualified consumers who are most likely to purchase their products.

Fyllo Infused NCS Audiences are built by combining NCS' consumer purchase-based audiences with Fyllo's offline, 2nd party purchase data and are now available across 500+ leading ad tech platforms (DSP, DMPs, SSPs, Social Platforms, etc.).

"NCS is the clear leader in CPG audience data," said Steve Katelman, Chief Partnership Officer at Fyllo. "Our collaboration will enable CPG marketers to enhance their programs and reach new audiences who are more likely to seek out variety and ultimately willing to spend more on quality products."

A 2022 national study of cannabis and CBD consumers by MRI-Simmons found that:

61% are frequent snackers

67% are adult beverage drinkers

70% report they are creative cooks

They're 19% more likely to make impulse purchases as compared to the average US adult population

They're 26% more likely to buy meal kits online as compared to the average US adult population

"It's never been more challenging to be a CPG marketer –- dealing with rising media costs, inflation and adapting to rapidly changing consumer expectations," said Tom Eaton, senior vice president at NCS. "With this new collaboration, NCS to continues to to provide CPG advertisers with audiences that allow them to let the consumer buying patterns lead as they build audience strategies. "

This collaboration with NCS represents the latest evolution of Fyllo's Infused Partner Audiences, allowing both mainstream and endemic brands to reach traditional audiences enriched with Fyllo's endemic purchase data.

About Fyllo

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Our compliance-first technology platform is trusted by high-growth organizations to target and understand consumers, activate omnichannel marketing and loyalty programs, and navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape. Powered by the world's largest data marketplace of cannabis and CBD purchase data and a market-leading regulatory database, Fyllo's software and solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands in highly-regulated industries.

About NCSolutions

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. NCS has offices in NYC, Chicago, Tampa, and Cincinnati.

