InventHelp Farm Crop Measuring Device (TRO-559)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a farmer and I pride myself in growing high yielding crops. Every farmer has a keen eye for a good looking crop and tall, thick crops always stand out," said an inventor from Treherne, Canada. "I thought there should be a way for farmers to drive by crop fields and easily see who has the best looking crop, so I invented this."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented the patent-pending CORN RULER to provide a measuring system of showing off the current height of planted crops. This helps enable farmers and individuals in the agricultural industry to drive by and see the crop height without stopping, saving them time and money. It also ensures that a farmer is aware of the correct heights of his crops.

Additionally, this device could be easily installed and it could provide fun-loving competitions between farmers who want to show off their flourishing crops.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp