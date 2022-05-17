Leaders from Swedish government, business and academia tasted hybrid chicken nuggets made with cultured meat which provided a more authentic meat-eating experience

REHOVOT, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC), an international deep-tech company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution, is pleased to announce that yesterday the company hosted a tasting event for a Swedish delegation of prominent leaders from government, business and academia. The event took place at MeaTech's headquarters in the Rehovot Science Park, the hub of Israeli food tech.



The visit was organized in cooperation with the food-tech unit at the Israeli Export Institute as part of The Connector Conference which aimed to deepen Swedish-Israeli collaborations in innovative food and ag-tech ecosystems.

MeaTech Hosts Tasting Event for Swedish Ag-Tech and Food-Tech Delegation (PRNewswire)

Guests were served hybrid chicken nuggets made with cultured chicken developed by MeaTech's Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat. Cultured chicken gave the mostly plant-based nuggets an authentic meaty flavor, aroma and texture.

MeaTech's chef prepared the dish in the company's tasting kitchen. Guests were also treated to a tour of MeaTech's labs and R&D facilities and observed the company's 3D printing capabilities.



Arik Kaufman, CEO of MeaTech, said: "We are excited and honored to host this delegation of Swedish business, government and academic leaders and are proud to offer them a taste of our own cutting-edge achievement in the field of cultured meat. We believe that hybrid food products that combine plant-based ingredients and cultured meat have the potential to be a game changer for sustainable alternative meat products offer a meatier taste and mouthfeel which is closer to conventional meat."

Joanna Boquist, Head of Swedish governmental innovation agency, Vinnova, in Israel, said:

"We were privileged for the opportunity to see and taste first-hand a trailblazing example of Israeli ingenuity in the cultured meat sector. We were treated to a delightful hybrid chicken nugget dish that definitely helped fuel our optimism for the future of the alternative protein industry."

About MeaTech

MeaTech is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MITC". MeaTech maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and is in the process of expanding activities to California, USA. The company believes cultivated meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.

MeaTech aims to provide an alternative to industrialized animal farming that dramatically reduces carbon footprint, minimizes water and land usage, and prevents the slaughtering of animals. With a modular factory design, MeaTech aims to offer a sustainable solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken and pork products, both as raw materials and whole cuts.

For more information, please visit: https://meatech3d.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning MeaTech's business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for MeaTech's business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect MeaTech's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, MeaTech's expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before MeaTech can potentially launch commercial sales; MeaTech's research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; MeaTech's ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in MeaTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for MeaTech to predict their occurrence or how they will affect MeaTech. If one or more of the factors affecting MeaTech's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then MeaTech's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, MeaTech cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. MeaTech disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

MeaTech Press Contact: MeaTech Investor Contacts:

Maissa Dauriac

Rainier Communications

mdauriac@rainierco.com Joseph Green

Edison Group

jgreen@edisongroup.com Ehud Helft

Edison Israel

ehelft@edisongroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/MeaTech 3D Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MeaTech 3D Ltd.