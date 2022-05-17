New Asurion Tech Unlimited Protection Plan Launches on Amazon

Now When Customers Purchase A Tech Device on Amazon, They Can Get One Protection Plan to Cover Their Newest Device and All Other Eligible Tech Purchased on Amazon

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon customers who buy their all-important tech devices in Amazon's online store now have a simple way to protect and get support for all their eligible Amazon tech purchases. Tech care company Asurion today announced that it is offering the Asurion Tech Unlimited protection and support plan to Amazon shoppers, providing those who enroll the ability to have one protection plan for all eligible devices purchased from Amazon in the past and into the future.

Asurion Tech Unlimited combines tech protection coverage with fast, trusted expert support for all the eligible tech bought from Amazon, including eligible devices purchased from Amazon up to two years prior to enrollment and any eligible new tech purchased from Amazon after signing up. All eligible devices including laptops, TVs, desktop computers, gaming consoles, cameras, and so much more are covered as long as the subscription is active. Mobile phones are not included.

"More and more customers are turning to Amazon for their broad selection and convenience of buying electronics and smart home tech for work and play. With the launch of Asurion Tech Unlimited, Amazon customers now have a more efficient way to protect their technology investment without the hassle of managing multiple individual protection plans," said Nicholas May, Asurion's General Manager of Partner Engagement & Growth. "Plus, Asurion Tech Unlimited provides the added benefit of one-click access to thousands of Asurion experts who are standing by 24/7 to help our Tech Unlimited customers get each new device set up quickly and stay connected."

One Plan for All Your Eligible Tech Purchased from Amazon

The average household will have 25 connected devices by 2025, according to industry reports. For a low monthly fee of $16.99 plus tax Asurion Tech Unlimited protects the thousands of dollars customers have invested in their devices purchased from Amazon. Regardless of the make or model, customers can protect and support nearly all their home entertainment, home office and smart devices, wearables and more.

Asurion Tech Unlimited also includes 24/7 expert tech support to help with device set-up (including initial registration and content transfer), connectivity issues (including Wi-Fi optimization and cross-device integration), troubleshooting device compatibility and so much more.

How It Works

Tech Unlimited covers drops, spills and cracked screens for portable devices such as laptops, tablets, cameras, headphones, wearables, smart speakers and gaming devices. All eligible devices also receive coverage for mechanical and electrical malfunction and failures due to power surge or normal wear and tear. And no more having to figure out where to turn when your tech malfunctions, as Asurion Tech Unlimited will cover these issues both during and after the manufacturer's warranty period. Coverage begins 30 days after enrollment and ends 30 days after plan is cancelled. A service fee will apply to claims on electronic devices with a purchase price of $500 and up.

If we can't repair it, we'll either reimburse customers up to the purchase price of the device with an Amazon.com Gift Card or replace the device.

Asurion Tech Unlimited: What's Covered

Tech: Computers, tablets, TV's, gaming consoles, headphones, cameras, connected devices, office electronics, home theater devices and more.

Smart Devices: Thermostats, security cameras, doorbells, locks, watches, and more.

About Asurion

As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology, to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. We provide insurance, repair, replacement, installation and 24/7 support for everything from cellphones to laptops and household appliances. Our experts are available online, on the phone, at one of our more than 700 stores, or can even come to you.

