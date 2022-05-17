TTEC Canada Certified as 'Great Place to Work®'

Certification measures the level of trust in the workplace by focusing on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced its Canada operations has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from nearly 300 employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

"We're proud to be recognized by our team and the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada for elevating our employee experience," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer. "Our employees are at the heart of our client's customers experience and we're dedicated to cultivating a work environment where people have trust in leadership, pride in their work, and enjoy their colleagues while reaching for amazing in their roles. We've focused on nurturing an inclusive culture, developing opportunities for internal mobility and hosting engagement events for people to come together to celebrate, learn and grow, or share their culture."

The Great Place to Work® Certification threshold for answers in the five categories is 78%. TTEC employees gave the company the following average scores as measured by the Trust Index® Dimension thus securing the certification:

Credibility: 78%

Respect: 77%

Fairness: 79%

Pride: 78%

Camaraderie: 80%

Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

"Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

TTEC is currently looking to hire over 300 work-from-home positions across Canada within the next month. Bilingual Dutch-English Customer Service Representative candidates living in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan are encouraged to apply. The candidate's province of residence may vary depending on the position.

