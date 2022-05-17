Two at Dean Omar Branham Shirley Named to List of Top Plaintiff Lawyers

Lawdragon's list of top consumer lawyers features Jessica Dean, Amin Omar among the top 500 in the country

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawdragon has named two Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP trial lawyers to its 2022 national list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers. The ranking recognizes top attorneys who advocate for consumers who have been harmed by dangerous products and corporations that place profit over safety.

Veteran trial lawyers Jessica Dean and Amin Omar are key members of the firm's trial team, which has earned multimillion-dollar asbestos verdicts in courts across the country. Ms. Dean is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association. Her motivation to fight for justice on behalf of consumers stems from lifelong aspirations to improve her community and make a difference for real people.

"It is so rewarding to be recognized among this talented group of legal professionals," said Ms. Dean. "I am grateful to be listed this year, and more importantly I am grateful for my clients' trust and the outcomes we have been able to achieve together."

Mr. Omar is a master advocate in the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and a member of the American Association for Justice. His passion for justice is a product of his desire to hold companies accountable and remind them of the importance of safety.

"To be considered for this honor by peers within the industry is truly something special," said Mr. Omar. "Our firm places great emphasis on quality and hard work , and I am very thankful to be recognized by Lawdragon this year."

Lawdragon is known for its carefully curated lists of the country's leading lawyers and is considered by legal practitioners as one of the most respected legal ranking organizations in the country. The Lawdragon team relies on independent research, including peer assessment, to identify the nation's top lawyers. The media company vets potential honorees with boards of their peers and carefully reviews their achievements in verdicts and settlements over a period of several months prior to finalizing the rankings.

About Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of the irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, visit www.dobslegal.com.

