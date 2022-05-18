InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Rideshare Vehicles (ASP-138)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I thought there could be a shield accessory to protect me against germs from passengers during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Cibolo, Texas, "so I invented the TRANSPORTER PROTECTION CURTAIN. My design would intercept germs and enhance safety for drivers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention protects a rideshare driver against germs from backseat passengers. In doing so, it prevents respiratory droplets from contacting the driver. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for rideshare drivers, taxi companies, buses, planes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp