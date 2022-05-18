RECUR to Expand to Avalanche Blockchain, Promoting Interoperability and Distribution for IP Across Web 3.0

MIAMI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RECUR is expanding to the Avalanche Blockchain, enabling RECUR users to move its NFTs to Avalanche, and use them across wallets, marketplaces, and other applications built using the Avalanche blockchain.

By integrating with Avalanche, RECUR is ushering in a new era for interoperability for intellectual property from the world's most iconic brands to seamlessly flow across Web 3.0 communities. Additionally, EIP 2981, the NFT Royalty Standard co-authored by RECUR, is expanding into the Avalanche ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Avalanche, enabling RECUR NFTs to travel and participate in its eco-friendly and rapidly growing ecosystem," said Zach Bruch, CEO of RECUR. "As we continue to expand our NFT offering throughout the metaverse, it is essential that creators maintain their royalties regardless of where their NFTs travel."

RECUR will be working with Avalanche and their ecosystem partners including marketplaces, games, and metaverses to adopt and implement the EIP 2981 NFT Royalty Standard in order to further support artists, creators and IP that is coveted by both crypto-native and mainstream audiences.

"For NFTs to go mainstream, brands will need trusted partners who understand the demands that come with passionate fanbases and the need for a seamless, secure, and eco-friendly platform underpinning it all. RECUR and Avalanche check every box, and are best positioned to usher them on-chain," says John Nahas, VP of Business Development at Ava labs.

RECUR powers the NFT experiences for some of the most beloved IP in the world including Paramount, Star Trek, Nickelodeon, Hello Kitty, Care Bears, college sports and more.

Starting Wednesday, May 25th 2022, users will find Avalanche as a blockchain deposit and withdrawal option enabled natively in their RECUR accounts with no additional action required.

For more information on RECUR's Multi-Chain Deposit & Withdrawals functionality please navigate here .

About RECUR

RECUR is a technology company that designs & develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR is the only blockchain-agnostic NFT platform ultimately giving its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to participate in the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche.

