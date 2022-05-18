STAMPLI TRANSFORMS ACCOUNTS PAYABLE DATA INTO ACTIONABLE BUSINESS OUTCOMES WITH LAUNCH OF STAMPLI INSIGHTS

AP teams can gain full visibility into their AP data with Stampli Insights, with built-in capabilities including Advanced Search, Stampli Reports, and the new Stampli Dashboards.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a B2B Fintech leader in Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, today unveils Stampli Insights for Accounts Payable teams to gain complete visibility into their AP data to optimize workflows and improve operational efficiencies with their invoice automation and processing.

Stampli Insights brings together three built-in capabilities available in the Stampli platform including Advanced Search, Stampli Reports, and the newly launched Stampli Dashboards .

"With Stampli Insights, customers can easily search, visualize, and drill down into accounts payable data so they can make more informed decisions for their business," shared Tiffaney Fox Quintana, Vice President of Marketing at Stampli. "Stampli has always provided full visibility into the invoice lifecycle for our customers, but now CFOs and Controllers can unlock that underlying data to improve operational efficiencies, identify approval bottlenecks, maximize employee productivity, and strengthen great supplier relations."

Stampli Insights provides easy-to-use tools to visualize, customize, and drill-down into AP data. The notable capabilities of Stampli Insights include:

Stampli Dashboards

Dashboards and interactive widgets Holistic visualizations of AP data with pre-builtand interactive widgets

Measure important AP data at a glance or drill down with filters

Customize dashboards to view and share the right AP data through an easy-to-use interface

Stampli Reports

Customize 10 out-of-the-box reports to view precise invoice information

Organize and save report customizations

Share reports in CSV, XLSX, PDF formats

Advanced Search

Find the exact information on-the-fly with ad-hoc queries

Locate invoices & payments based on specific search criteria such as status, amount, date, and more

Create and save custom searches for easy access in the future

With the release of Stampli Insights, we enable AP teams to effortlessly unlock their data and get actionable insights into their invoice processes. To learn more or to book a demo, visit our website .

Stampli currently has United States office locations in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. Stampli was most recently recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for "Best Software Products," "Best Accounting & Finance Products," "Best Mid-Market Products," and "Highest Satisfaction Products." Stampli also earned recognition as "The Best AP Solution for 2022" in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards; named on the "Top Fintech Companies of 2021" list by CB Insights; designated one of the "Top 50 Most Promising Startups in Israel" by CTech; named "The Best AP Automation Company in the USA" from New World Report; earned top marks by Comparably for "Best Company Outlook," "Best Company Work-Life Balance," "Best CEO," "Best Company for Women," "Best Company for Diversity," and "Best Company Culture."

