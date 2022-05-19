Bunker Labs Selects 91 Incoming Ambassadors Across 36 Cities

Over 160 qualified candidates underwent a rigorous selection process for the Bunker Labs Ambassador program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs welcomes 91 service-minded entrepreneurs nationwide to the new Ambassador cohort after a rigorous selection process with over 160 qualified candidates across 36 cities. Throughout the year-long program, Ambassadors servant-leadership will support and connect veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs to the local business ecosystem. Ambassadors are guides to their local business communities and the glue that connects Bunker Labs' cohorts across the country. It's an opportunity to mentor early-stage entrepreneurs while also learning and growing alongside them.

Bunker Labs provides community, programs, and resources to help Veteran and military spouses start and grow successful businesses at startups. Since 2014, Bunker Labs has made over 37,000 new business connections, which has generated more than $812 million in revenue by participating startups.

The Ambassador Program is a 12-month program for volunteers looking to help local Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. The Ambassadors serve as Bunker Labs' "boots on the ground" to help facilitate their local Veterans in Residence program and develop and connect the local entrepreneur ecosystem.

"Ambassadors not only rally civic and business leaders across the country, but they also rally their local communities, as they are well connected and can move the needle for Veterans in Residence companies," says Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. "92% of our community stated the need for a strong network. This makes sense, as many have left the biggest network they have ever known when they left the military. Bunker Labs is dedicated to equipping our Ambassadors to do this important work together."

Meet your local Ambassador at the Veterans in Residence Showcase on June 1. The live event features 400 entrepreneurs, across 23 cities, in one night. The Veterans in Residence Showcase is an opportunity to network and get involved with participants in the local business community by making connections that lead to customer relationships, capital access and partners. Register and find location details here.

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

