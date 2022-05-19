Exro Technologies Adds Former Rivian Chief Operating Officer to Board of Directors

Rod Copes , recently retired Chief Operating Officer at Rivian has joined Exro's Board of Directors.

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and former senior executive with Harley - Davidson , Royal Enfield , and Rivian, Copes brings deep technical knowledge and vast mobility industry experience to Exro's Board of Directors.

Copes replaces Julie Wurmlinger , who resigned due to personal reasons.

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it has appointed recently retired Rivian Chief Operating Officer Rod Copes to its Board of Directors. Copes' exceptional experience in the electric mobility industry, along with comprehensive general management experience, will be instrumental in guiding Exro into the commercialization phase of the Company.





Copes brings to Exro robust technical expertise and vast knowledge of the mobility industry. He spent 19 years at Harley-Davidson in several commercial and operations executive positions and served as Royal Enfield's North American division president. Copes has a proven track record for differentiating brand portfolios and commercializing mobility businesses in national and global markets. More recently, Copes served as Chief Operating Officer for American electric vehicle ("EV") automaker Rivian, growing the team from a few hundred to thousands of employees globally leading up to the company's listing on the Nasdaq. Copes is a passionate entrepreneur and has a special interest in lending his well-informed industry acumen to new ventures and emerging start-ups. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Master's in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA.

Exro previously announced Copes had joined the Company's advisory board in March of this year.

"I'm very pleased to join Exro's Board of Directors to aid in the Company's advancement to commercialization," stated Copes. "This is a very exciting time to take on an even more well-defined role with the Company. I am proud to join the Board of an organization that is so well-positioned to have a significant impact in the electric vehicle industry."

"All of us at Exro are thrilled to welcome an accomplished electric vehicle industry leader to our Board of Directors," said Exro Executive Chairman Mark Godsy. "This is a momentous year for Exro as we continue to deliver on our goals, develop even more commercial partnerships and finalize preparations for production and product development from our North American facilities. Rod's extensive knowledge of the global electric vehicle industry will be instrumental in supporting our efforts."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

