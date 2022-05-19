In the Global Security Services Market, Systems Integration Continues to Drive Growth

CLEVELAND, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems integration will continue to be the fastest growing segment of the global security services industry through 2026, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis. Growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of smart technology devices and building automation systems, which are providing systems integrators with opportunities in both commercial and residential markets.

The growth of systems integration is a major driver of acquisitions, as the specialized technological skills required to serve this market are often outside the competencies of traditional security service providers. As this trend continues, the conventional distinction between physical security and cybersecurity is becoming increasingly blurred, and security service providers are increasingly being called on to develop new technological capabilities.

Rising Interest in Smart Home Security Expands Need for Systems Integration Services

Nonresidential customers are the primary outlet for systems integration services, at 95% of revenues in 2021. These services are particularly valuable in larger spaces that attract both high levels of security spending and investment in complex building automation systems.

However, a growing number of companies are offering security systems integration services targeted at the residential market. In particular, the growing popularity of smart home systems provides an attractive opportunity for alarm monitoring providers to diversify their service offerings and differentiate themselves from competitors.

Key Suppliers in Systems Integration

The leading suppliers in the systems integration market continue to keep apace with the latest technological developments through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Convergint Technologies is a systems integration specialist that achieved rapid growth in the second half of the 2010s via both acquisitions and organic growth as the global systems integration industry developed.

Other leading providers of security systems integration services include:

ADT, which offers systems integration services as a complement to alarm monitoring.

Carrier Global, Johnson Controls, and Stanley Black & Decker, all of which manufacture a variety of building equipment that can be integrated with security systems

G4S – acquired in 2021 by Allied Universal – which provides a particularly wide range of additional services, including security consulting and systems integration.

