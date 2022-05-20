Copper Dog Partners With Dog Charities Across The Country To Match Pet Adoption Fees on National Rescue Dog Day

Copper Dog Pledges Funds To Animal Welfare Organizations Making Big Impacts In Local Communities

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Rescue Dog Day on May 20, Copper Dog Scotch Whisky is partnering with animal welfare organizations across the country to match adoption fees to celebrate the occasion. Copper Dog will match up to $5,000 in donations to eight charities, pledging a total of $40,000. The charities who will have Animal Haven (N.Y.), Second Chance Rescue (N.Y.), The Labelle Foundation (Calif.), Wags & Walks Rescue (Calif.), Austin Pets Alive! (Texas), St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center (N.J.), Animal Rescue of the Rockies (Colo.) and PAWS Chicago (Ill.).



Copper Dog is proud to support local charities making a big impact in their communities. The brand has partnered with 25 animal welfare nonprofits and has donated more than $500,000 since January 2021 to support their rescue initiatives. These donations provide critical funds to smaller, local organizations that are committed to improving the lives of dogs in need.



"We are proud to partner with local rescue centers and shelters across the US to double funds raised this National Rescue Dog Day, so that they can care for even more dogs in need," said Jamie Young, Director of Single Malts, Diageo. "These local organizations share our rascally spirit, advocating for every last underdog in their communities."



National Rescue Dog Day brings awareness to the countless number of dogs in shelters that are in need of homes or special care. The day recognizes the benefits of adopting four-legged friends and the importance of proper rescue and responsible pet care from shelters.



When you adopt from the enclosed organizations during the program timeframe, Copper Dog will double your adoption fee, allowing these charities to rescue even more pets in need:

NYC Dates: May 20 – May 31, 2022 Details: All pets.

Dates: May 20 - June 3 , 2022



Details: All pets.

Los Angeles Dates: May 20 - May 27 , 2022 Details: Dog adoptions.

Dates: May 20 - May 27 , 2022



Details: Dog adoptions.

Austin Dates: May 20 - May 22, 2022 Details: Dog and cat adoptions.

New Jersey Dates: May 20 - May 27, 2022 Details: Dog and cat adoptions.

Colorado Dates: May 20 - June 20, 2022 Details: Dog adoptions.

Chicago Dates: May 20 - May 25, 2022 Details: Dog and cat adoptions.



In addition to matching adoption fees, Copper Dog will host a "Pup Crawl'' open to the public to help support local bars in New York City. The Pup Crawl will take place on Friday, May 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST at The Crooked Knife and Johnny's Bar, and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST at Fiddlesticks Pub in downtown Manhattan. Local visitors and canines alike are welcome to celebrate the occasion at these venues and enjoy complimentary signature drinks from Copper Dog, a light, versatile and mixable Scotch that is delicious on its own or in contemporary and classic cocktails.

"Dogs are at the heart of our brand because they reflect the same values upon which Copper Dog was founded - playfulness, mischief, sociability and rascaliness," said Piers Adam, Founder of Copper Dog. "We're honored to support man's best friends and all the people giving them new homes on National Rescue Dog Day."

Copper Dog is available to purchase at select liquor retailers or online at ReserveBar , Drizly.com or on the Drizly app. For more information about Copper Dog, please visit its website or follow @CopperDogUS .

ABOUT COPPER DOG

Copper Dog is an award winning Blended Malt Scotch Whisky from the heart of Speyside, Scotland. The liquid is a unique blend of no fewer than eight single malt whiskies, slowly married together in old oak casks. Craftily combined together resulting in a whisky that's simple enough to be approachable, but complex enough to keep up with the conversation. Copper Dog whisky originated at The Craigellachie Hotel pub and was created as a tribute to the local Speyside rascals who worked in the nearby distilleries. This Blended Malt Scotch Whisky can stand alone or complement other ingredients when mixed into a cocktail. To learn more about Copper Dog, please visit https://www.copperdogwhisky.com/en-us/ or follow @CopperDogUS .

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

Please Drink Responsibly. Copper Dog Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. 40% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

