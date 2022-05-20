FIXX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Homology Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 24, 2022

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Homology between June 10, 2019 and February 18, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 24, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Homology Medicines, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the efficacy and risk mitigation of its lead product candidate, HMI-102; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law